Red E Charge Joins Forces with ChargeHub to Enhance EV Charging Accessibility Across North America

"By integrating a rapidly expanding network like Red E Charge into our Passport Hub and allowing drivers to use their preferred eMSP apps, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering the most scalable EV roaming solution. Simon Ouellette, CEO of Chargehub Post this

The Red E Charge - ChargeHub partnership underscores a shared commitment to simplifying electric mobility. By allowing EV drivers to roam across different charging networks using a single account and payment method, the two companies are helping to drive the widespread adoption of EVs and support the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable transportation future.

"Our goal is to streamline the EV charging process at every stage," said Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub. "By integrating a rapidly expanding network like Red E Charge into our Passport Hub and allowing drivers to use their preferred eMSP apps, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering the most scalable EV roaming solution. This partnership ensures EV drivers enjoy a hassle-free charging experience across multiple networks."

"We are excited to be working with ChargeHub and make our network even more visible and accessible to drivers. Our goal from day one has been to be the easiest network to use and this new partnership is just one more step in the right direction," said CEO and founder Abass El-Hage.

About ChargeHub

ChargeHub is renowned for its EV roaming interoperability hub (Passport Hub), the #1 solution in North America enabling the entire industry to easily interconnect and enable large-scale EV roaming to drivers. Passport Hub supports over 150 roaming connections, offering industry partners a turnkey integration to the largest pool of Charging Site Operators in the US and Canada (+120,000) to provide the best charging experience. This major innovation significantly simplifies charging for EV drivers and accelerates the electrification of transportation. ChargeHub also operates the largest network-independent community-driven EV charging app in North America, with over 1 million annual users. https://chargehub.com

About Red E Charge

RED E Charge is a pioneer in comprehensive EV charging solutions, committed to delivering convenience and performance. The company provides its own chargers, upgrades existing infrastructure for businesses, and offers accessible support to ensure reliable and efficient charging nationwide.

Founded in 2019 and based in Detroit, MI, RED E combines innovative technology with hands-on service to meet the needs of both businesses and EV drivers. With a focus on expanding access and simplifying EV infrastructure, the company is dedicated to making more EV charging solutions accessible across the country, driving the transition to a more electrified future. https://redecharge.com

Media Contact

Simon Pillarella, ChargeHub, 1 888-400-0164, [email protected], https://chargehub.com/

SOURCE ChargeHub