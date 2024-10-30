Red E Charge Joins Forces with ChargeHub to Enhance EV Charging Accessibility Across North America

By connecting with ChargeHub's Passport Hub, drivers and businesses using the Red E Charge platform gain access to the largest EV roaming hub in North America. This integration opens the door to more than 120,000 charging points across the U.S. and Canada, expanding convenience and charging options for both EV drivers and business operators.
MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red E Charge, a nationwide American provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with ChargeHub, the foremost EV roaming network in North America. Through this collaboration, charge point operators (CPOs) and eMobility service providers (EMPs) using the Red E Charge platform will gain access to ChargeHub's extensive pool of compatible charge points through EV Roaming, connecting them to nearly 120,000 charging stations across the U.S. and Canada. This means more convenient charging options with streamlined payments, allowing drivers to power up without installing additional apps or dealing with multiple accounts.
For businesses operating EV charging stations through Red E Charge's platform, the partnership ensures increased visibility. Their charging stations will be accessible to ChargeHub's more than 1 million annual users, and new EV drivers navigating ChargeHub's app, in-vehicle systems, and online maps. This integration also makes their chargers visible to dozens of other e-mobility service providers (EMSPs) connected to the Passport Hub.
The Red E Charge - ChargeHub partnership underscores a shared commitment to simplifying electric mobility. By allowing EV drivers to roam across different charging networks using a single account and payment method, the two companies are helping to drive the widespread adoption of EVs and support the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable transportation future.
"Our goal is to streamline the EV charging process at every stage," said Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub. "By integrating a rapidly expanding network like Red E Charge into our Passport Hub and allowing drivers to use their preferred eMSP apps, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering the most scalable EV roaming solution. This partnership ensures EV drivers enjoy a hassle-free charging experience across multiple networks."
"We are excited to be working with ChargeHub and make our network even more visible and accessible to drivers. Our goal from day one has been to be the easiest network to use and this new partnership is just one more step in the right direction," said CEO and founder Abass El-Hage.
About ChargeHub
ChargeHub is renowned for its EV roaming interoperability hub (Passport Hub), the #1 solution in North America enabling the entire industry to easily interconnect and enable large-scale EV roaming to drivers. Passport Hub supports over 150 roaming connections, offering industry partners a turnkey integration to the largest pool of Charging Site Operators in the US and Canada (+120,000) to provide the best charging experience. This major innovation significantly simplifies charging for EV drivers and accelerates the electrification of transportation. ChargeHub also operates the largest network-independent community-driven EV charging app in North America, with over 1 million annual users. https://chargehub.com
About Red E Charge
RED E Charge is a pioneer in comprehensive EV charging solutions, committed to delivering convenience and performance. The company provides its own chargers, upgrades existing infrastructure for businesses, and offers accessible support to ensure reliable and efficient charging nationwide.
Founded in 2019 and based in Detroit, MI, RED E combines innovative technology with hands-on service to meet the needs of both businesses and EV drivers. With a focus on expanding access and simplifying EV infrastructure, the company is dedicated to making more EV charging solutions accessible across the country, driving the transition to a more electrified future. https://redecharge.com
