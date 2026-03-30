Red Fox Pipe & Fence Celebrates Grand Opening in Oklahoma City on April 2, 2026

Red Fox Pipe & Fence is hosting a grand opening for its new Oklahoma City location on April 2, 2026, featuring a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce and a live broadcast from The Sports Animal 98.1 FM. The company provides steel pipe fencing systems and related products for agricultural, equestrian, ranch, and industrial uses, and is affiliated with International Pipe Group.

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Fox Pipe & Fence will host a grand opening celebration at its new Oklahoma City location on Thursday, April 2, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at 3216 Aluma Valley Drive. Customers, neighbors, and industry partners are invited to attend a full day of activities, product showcases, and live entertainment.

The event will begin with a formal ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce. Adding to the celebration, The Sports Animal 98.1 FM will broadcast live on-site, featuring Jim Traber and the Cumulus Radio team.

Red Fox Pipe & Fence supplies steel pipe fencing systems, gates, panels, cattle guards, wire fencing, and accessories for agricultural, equestrian, ranch, and industrial applications. The company is affiliated with International Pipe Group™, a third-generation steel pipe supplier with 48 years of experience, owned and operated by local business owner Donald Karchmer. This partnership allows Red Fox Pipe & Fence to deliver high-quality materials, responsive service, and project-ready solutions to customers across Oklahoma & nationwide.

Red Fox Pipe & Fence offers a full range of premium steel fencing products, including Bison Tough gates and continuous panels, arena panels, cattle guards, and wire fencing. These solutions are designed for a variety of applications such as property perimeters, equestrian facilities, and rodeo arenas.

The grand opening provides an opportunity for attendees to explore products firsthand, connect with the team, and learn more about solutions tailored to Oklahoma's agricultural and industrial needs.

About Red Fox Pipe & Fence

Red Fox Pipe & Fence is a supplier of steel pipe fencing systems and related products serving agricultural, equestrian, ranch, and industrial markets. Backed by International Pipe Group™, the company combines decades of expertise with a customer-focused approach to deliver dependable, high-quality fencing solutions.

Media Contact

Sheryl Esser, International Pipe Group, 1 (918) 809-7126, [email protected], https://internationalpipe.com/

SOURCE Red Fox Pipe & Fence