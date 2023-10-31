Red Jacket Solutions, LLC Partners with Mytra Consulting

Strategic Collaboration Brings Expanded Capabilities and Value to Clients

ANDERSON, Ind., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting today announced a strategic partnership with Red Jacket Solutions, LLC, a firm providing specialized services in billing, compliance, and regulatory advocacy for enterprises undergoing transformation.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with the team at Red Jacket Solutions," said Justin Forte, President of Mytra Consulting. "Together, we'll empower clients to optimize operations, ensure compliance, and drive growth during periods of transition and expansion."

Under the partnership, Red Jacket Solutions will bring its proven expertise to Mytra Consulting, enhancing its offerings in critical areas like regulatory compliance, inventory management, and custom software development. President of Red Jacket Solutions, Thomas Forte, said, "This alliance enables us to deliver tremendous value to more organizations. The Mytra Consulting team shares our commitment to guiding companies through change and equipping them with solutions to thrive."

The partnership represents both firms' commitment to empowering clients through expertise and collaboration. Mytra Consulting COO Bill Bell cited back-office support, compliance, inventory management, and legacy software services among the offerings Red Jacket Solutions brings to the partnership. "This collaboration marks an important step in expanding our capabilities and dedication to client success," Bell said.

About Red Jacket Solutions

Red Jacket Solutions partners with industry leaders to help companies transform billing, operations, and other functions during periods of change and growth. Services include regulatory advocacy, inventory management, and legacy software redevelopment. For more information, visit www.RedJacketSolutions.llc.

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com.

