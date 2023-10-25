Red Land Cotton & 1818 Farms Announce New Partnership; Woman-Owned, Alabama Brands Collaborate for Limited-Edition Product Bundles

Anna Brakefield of Red Land Cotton and Natasha McCrary of 1818 Farms have partnered to launch their new limited edition Bedtime and Bathtime bundles which are now available for purchase until December 31. Each bundle contains premium, American-products from both brands.

The partnership blossomed from an ongoing friendship and respect between the two female entrepreneurs and founders, Anna Brakefield of Red Land Cotton and Natasha McCrary of 1818 Farms. Anna and Natasha are deeply passionate about developing farm-to-market products through sustainable farming practices on their family farms. The partnership was a natural fit, as the two friends have admired one another's business over the years.

"There is a lot of common ground between 1818 Farms and Red Land Cotton," stated Anna Brakefield, founder and owner of Red Land Cotton. "We both work the rich red soil of North Alabama, we're both female-owned, and we both prioritize quality products, made in America from resources grown on our farms. Our customers have really responded to these bundles, which showcase some of the best pieces by both brands. It's truly a gem to pick up early for holiday gifting!"

Bedtime Bundle:

The Bedtime Bundle includes the All-American Throw Blanket from Red Land Cotton. The blanket is a lightweight woven blanket with fringe trim made from cotton grown on the Brakefield family farm. Also included in the bundle is 1818 Farms' Nightly Care and Relaxation Gift Box which includes five of the brand's relaxation essentials: the award-winning Shea Creme, Clover's Lip Smack, Counting Sheep Linen & Room Spray, Cuticle Balm and the Argan Face Serum, the product that Southern Living dubbed as one of their all-time favorite skincare products. The set is beautifully packaged and includes a step-by-step guide to using the clean-ingredient products that are sourced right here in the USA. The Bedtime Bundle is valued at $243.00 and retails for $189.00. It is available for purchase at redlandcotton.com and 1818farms.com.

Bathtime Bundle:

The Bathtime Bundle includes two washcloths, two hand towels and two bath towels from Red Land Cotton. The luxury towels feature a waffle weave pattern with a simple terry hem finish. The loops are made in Red Land Cotton's signature 2-ply yarn which makes the towels softer and more absorbent while also improving durability. Also featured in the Bathtime Bundle is 1818 Farms "Favorites" Gift Box which includes their award-winning Shea Creme, Cuticle Balm, Clover's Lip Smack, Oatmeal Milk & Honey Soap, Refreshing Shower Mist, Wax Sachet, Luffa Sponge and Pressed Flower Resin Art. The Bathtime Bundle is valued at $256.00 and retails for $199.00. It is available for purchase on redlandcotton.com and 1818farms.com.

"This collaboration is a natural fit for both of our companies," stated Natasha McCrary, founder and owner of 1818 Farms. "We are both committed to using locally sourced materials and producing Made in America products. We are also both passionate about creating unique and innovative products that our customers love. From our farms to the many homes across the country, I am honored to be working with Anna and Red Land Cotton to share a little bit of Alabama with everyone."

About Red Land Cotton:

From their Alabama farm to your home, Red Land Cotton invests in an American-made textile manufacturing process, so you can invest in heirloom linens for a life well lived. Their Alabama-made, exclusive cotton linen collection is inspired by their family cotton farm and a 1920s bed sheet - a time when things were made simple, purer, and created to last a lifetime. From the seed in the ground to the final stitch sewn, Red Land Cotton was created to ensure our traditions are grown and sewn right here in America.

At Red Land Cotton it is an honor to weave their family's heritage into their customer's traditions - the small, daily moments that culminate into a lifetime of beauty. From sun up to sun down, experience the difference of homegrown luxury cotton in every piece of Red Land Cotton's collections.

About 1818 Farms:

1818 Farms is located in historic Mooresville, Alabama and is owned and operated by Natasha McCrary and her family. The McCrary's broke ground in 2012 and began their family farm – which is home to a variety of animals and over 15,000 flowers. A barn and garden house on the property often serves as the setting for 1818 Farms events, workshops, Bloom Strolls and more. Natasha can often be found traveling the Southeast in her 1965 Ford F100 which she converted into a flower truck. The farm's bath and beauty line was established in 2013. Product offerings include their popular shea creme, bath soaks, essential oil roll-ons, face serum, and more. Their line is now available in 600 stores in 45 states as well as online.

For more information, visit http://www.1818farms.com and follow @1818Farms.

