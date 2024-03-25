Red Ledges Announces New Sales Leadership with Christie's International Real Estate

Red Ledges has announced a strategic partnership shift from Keller Williams Park City to Christie's International Real Estate Park City, aimed at enhancing the community's development. Gratitude was expressed towards Keller Williams, highlighting the support from Nancy Seraphin and KW agents. The move leverages the expertise of Christie's team, including co-founder Matthew Magnotta and partners Mike Parker and Eric Raydon. Red Ledges reaffirms its commitment to its in-house Sales Team and invites the brokerage community for updates and private tours, looking forward to a productive summer season.

In a move that highlights its dedication to excellence and enhanced owner experience, Red Ledges has revealed a partnership, with Christie's International Real Estate Park City signaling the conclusion of a successful 14 month collaboration with Keller Williams Park City.

Over the years Keller Williams, led by experts like Nancy Seraphin has played a vital role in supporting Red Ledges' projects and endeavors. The Red Ledges community expressed appreciation towards the Keller Williams team, particularly recognizing the agents who invested their time in understanding what sets Red Ledges apart.

Looking forward Red Ledges is enthusiastic about the prospects that this new direction offers. The decision of the leadership team to join forces with Christie's International Real Estate Park City is motivated by a shared vision for the community's future. Christie's brings experience in luxury development sales to the table with co-founder Matthew Magnotta and his development sales partners Mike Parker and Eric Raydon leading the way. Their expertise is enhanced by Christie's International Real Estates' reach and market dominance in the luxury sector.

Despite changes in sales leadership Red Ledges assures that its internal Sales Team remains committed, to delivering service.

The team of 6Sales Executives, at Red Ledges understands of the community including its history, membership details, club operations and the distinct features of each homesite and property. They act as guides and support for buyers, existing members, property sellers and the wider brokerage network..

Red Ledges appreciates the support from the brokerage community and looks forward to strengthening these connections in the upcoming summer season and beyond. The sales team welcomes guided visits for tours or updates, on its amenities and available properties. Inviting those who are yet to discover the unique offerings of Red Ledges through their gates.

