Micheal Londo of Body Balance System states "The transformative potential of RLT is undeniable, but understanding the science behind effective RLT is paramount." The light intensity, measured as mW/cm2, is crucial for the therapy's efficacy, with research pointing to an optimal range between 32 and 125 mW/cm2.

Due to a lack of measurement standardization, many companies are misrepresenting their products' effectiveness. By solely measuring the light intensity directly on the LED diode, they offer skewed data. Due to the nature of red-light, its intensity diminishes rapidly with increasing distance. A diode reading of 128mW/cm2 can drop to just 22mW/cm2 mere inches away.

A prevalent design flaw contributing to this issue is the use of refurbished tanning bed clamshell designs. The reason is that they typically use thick 1/8" polycarbonate for their clear covers leaving anywhere from 1" to 12" gaps in the canopy to the skin. Londo feels strongly based on research that "While these designs serve tanning purposes, the increased distance between the user and the light source severely compromises the clinical effectiveness of RLT."

Londo also emphasizes the importance of industry-wide awareness, "The reliance on these clamshell designs, coupled with skewed intensity measurements, is misleading consumers and businesses and limiting therapeutic potential. It's imperative that consumers and businesses understand the science behind RLT to discern true quality."

Echoing Londo's insights, the Red Light Clinic mentions in a recent article, "Without question, the use of red light therapy has evolved through scientific research, clinical studies, and the practices of medical professionals around the globe." The collective experiences of these professionals, coupled with the growing evidence of RLT's effectiveness, underscore the vast potential of this therapeutic method, provided the industry navigates its challenges responsibly.

Micheal Londo, deeply inspired by his personal journey of caring for his daughter born with a rare disorder, recognized an urgent need for well-designed medical devices that prioritize patient outcomes. In response, he founded Body Balance System, an FDA-registered company responsible for crafting OvationULT, a distinctively designed red-light therapy bed emphasizing genuine therapeutic results. For further inquiries or insights, Micheal can be reached on LinkedIn or through the company's website at bodybalancesystemonline.com.

