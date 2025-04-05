Red Mountain Weight Loss Expands Access to Full Suite of GLP-1 Medications and Strengthens Its 30-Year Legacy of Personalized, Physician-Guided Care

"We've been leading the way in personalized medical weight loss for over three decades," said Dr. Suzanne Bentz, Founder & Chief Medical Officer. "We've seen every fad, miracle pill, and new promise come and go. What never changes is our commitment to doing what's best for each individual patient." Post this

Red Mountain's expanded medical weight loss toolkit now includes:

Branded semaglutide (e.g., Wegovy®)

Branded tirzepatide (e.g., Zepbound®)

Compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide

The exclusive RM3® medication, unique to Red Mountain Weight Loss

Clinically designed supplements to curb nausea, fatigue, constipation, and other common side effects

Personalized weight loss programs, backed by nutrition plans and behavioral support

Access to real physicians and trained medical staff, in person or via telehealth

Unlike digital health startups offering fast-track prescriptions, Red Mountain delivers true medical care, grounded in decades of hands-on patient experience. Every plan is tailored to the individual—taking into account medical history, metabolic needs, lifestyle, and goals - with close monitoring to ensure safety and success every step of the way.

In addition to driving weight loss, GLP-1 medications have shown powerful health benefits, including:

Lowering cardiovascular risk

Improving blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity

Reducing inflammation and blood pressure

Supporting better outcomes in metabolic syndrome

Potential reductions in risk for certain cancers

"We're not reacting to trends - we're continuing a legacy," said Mark Bentz, CEO of Red Mountain Weight Loss. "We integrate new treatments into proven programs that put patient safety and long-term success first. That's what separates us from the noise. We don't just help people lose weight - we help them reclaim their health with confidence and care."

