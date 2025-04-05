Red Mountain Weight Loss Expands Access to Full Suite of GLP-1 Medications and Strengthens Its 30-Year Legacy of Personalized, Physician-Guided Care

Personalized Medical Weight Loss
PHOENIX, April 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Mountain Weight Loss®, the country's most trusted name in medically supervised weight loss, today announced the expansion of its comprehensive treatment offerings to now include branded and compounded versions of semaglutide and tirzepatide, alongside its patented RM3® prescription medication, and a full line of medical-grade supplements to minimize common GLP-1 side effects and support overall wellness.
With over 30 years of clinical experience and more than half a million patients served, Red Mountain has always been more than just another weight loss program. It is a complete, physician-driven approach to personal transformation - delivering customized treatment plans, continuous medical oversight, and real results.
Red Mountain's expanded medical weight loss toolkit now includes:
- Branded semaglutide (e.g., Wegovy®)
- Branded tirzepatide (e.g., Zepbound®)
- Compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide
- The exclusive RM3® medication, unique to Red Mountain Weight Loss
- Clinically designed supplements to curb nausea, fatigue, constipation, and other common side effects
- Personalized weight loss programs, backed by nutrition plans and behavioral support
- Access to real physicians and trained medical staff, in person or via telehealth
Unlike digital health startups offering fast-track prescriptions, Red Mountain delivers true medical care, grounded in decades of hands-on patient experience. Every plan is tailored to the individual—taking into account medical history, metabolic needs, lifestyle, and goals - with close monitoring to ensure safety and success every step of the way.
In addition to driving weight loss, GLP-1 medications have shown powerful health benefits, including:
- Lowering cardiovascular risk
- Improving blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity
- Reducing inflammation and blood pressure
- Supporting better outcomes in metabolic syndrome
- Potential reductions in risk for certain cancers
"We're not reacting to trends - we're continuing a legacy," said Mark Bentz, CEO of Red Mountain Weight Loss. "We integrate new treatments into proven programs that put patient safety and long-term success first. That's what separates us from the noise. We don't just help people lose weight - we help them reclaim their health with confidence and care."
