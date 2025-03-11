Red Pitaya announces STEMlab 125-14 Gen 2, expanding modular instrumentation for industrial and scientific applications

With the Gen 2 lineup, we are transforming the landscape of modular, software-defined instrumentation. By working closely with industry leaders and proactive engagement with our growing user community, we are providing innovative solutions specifically designed for industrial needs. Post this

This next-generation series enhances performance and reliability while maintaining complete backward compatibility, ensuring a smooth transition for existing users. With improved features such as enhanced RF input performance, USB-C connectivity, and a compact design, the Gen 2 series is designed to facilitate signal acquisition, generation, and processing across various applications. Whether used in educational settings for hands-on learning or in professional industrial or scientific environments for complex testing and measurement tasks, the Gen 2 series empowers users with the tools they need to innovate and excel in their respective fields.

"Engineers need adaptable, modular platforms that evolve with technology," said Mateja Lampe Rupnik, CEO at Red Pitaya. "With STEMlab 125-14 Gen 2, we are delivering a more powerful system that meets industrial performance requirements while staying true to our vision of flexible, software-defined instrumentation."

The Gen 2 series comprises three distinct models: the STEMlab 125-14 Gen 2, the STEMlab 125-14 Pro Gen 2, and the STEMlab 125-14 Pro Z7020 Gen 2. All offer enhanced RF input performance with reduced noise, cross-talk, and distortions, an improved output voltage range of ±1 V at 50 Ω and ±2 V at high impedance, and modern USB-C connectivity.

STEMlab 125-14 Pro Gen 2 is tailored for demanding applications in industrial environments. It features an E3 connector that provides more reliable booting options (QSPI, eMMC), an onboard external clock selector for precise timing control, and multi-channel synchronization through USB C connectors.

Finally, the STEMlab 125-14 Pro Z7020 Gen 2 is engineered for the most intensive industrial and scientific tasks; it boasts double the DDR memory (1 GB) for longer capture times, a significantly larger FPGA (Z7020) for enhanced processing capabilities, additional GPIOs on E1 for expanded functionality, E3 connector that provides more reliable booting options (QSPI, eMMC) and eight more high-speed differential pairs. This model is particularly suited for cutting-edge applications such as quantum computing experiments, photonic technologies, medical imaging advancements, space applications, and sophisticated OEM solutions.

Red Pitaya is also working with Texas Instruments to develop a low-latency board optimized for real-time control systems, radar, and LiDAR applications. More details on this partnership will be announced later this year.

"With the Gen 2 lineup, we are transforming the landscape of modular, software-defined instrumentation," added Črt Valentinčič, CTO of Red Pitaya. "By working closely with industry leaders and proactive engagement with our growing user community, we are providing innovative solutions specifically designed for industrial needs. Our offerings boast superior performance, enhanced reliability, and alignment with the latest technological advancements."

Red Pitaya's modular approach allows developers to customize, scale, and integrate STEMlab 125-14 Gen 2 across diverse industries, from research labs to industrial automation. As demand for flexible, software-defined instrumentation grows, Red Pitaya continues to push the boundaries of performance and accessibility in precision engineering.

The STEMlab 125-14 Gen 2 series will be showcased at Embedded World 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany, where Red Pitaya will demonstrate its capabilities in live engineering use cases.

For more information, visit Red Pitaya's website or contact [email protected].

About Red Pitaya

Red Pitaya builds high-quality, high-performance computing products. Versatile, powerful, and easy to use, programmers of all ages and skill levels can use our open-source single-board computers - what we call the "Swiss army knife for engineers." Trusted by innovators like NASA and Apple and leading research institutions such as MIT, Stanford, and CERN, Red Pitaya brings customized, powerful programming to academic environments, advanced enterprise applications, and even DIY and hobby projects. Learn more at redpitaya.com.

Media Contact

Nina Bizjak, Red Pitaya, 386 30 322 719, [email protected], www.redpitaya.com

SOURCE Red Pitaya