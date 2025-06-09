Red Ribbon Recovery Indiana Opens Its Doors, Bringing Compassionate Care to Those Battling Addiction and Mental Health Challenges

Red Ribbon Recovery Indiana is proud to announce the grand opening of its new treatment facility, dedicated to providing comprehensive care for individuals struggling with substance abuse and mental health challenges. Located in the heart of Indiana, the center offers a range of evidence-based programs, including dual diagnosis treatment and personalized recovery plans. With a focus on healing, hope, and long-term recovery, Red Ribbon Recovery Indiana aims to be a trusted resource for individuals and families seeking compassionate, insurance-friendly care in a supportive environment.

GREENWOOD, Ind., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Ribbon Recovery Indiana is proud to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art treatment center in Greenwood, Indiana. This new facility is dedicated to offering comprehensive, evidence-based care for individuals struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.

At Red Ribbon Recovery Indiana, we understand that recovery is a multifaceted journey. Our mission is to help individuals reclaim their lives by overcoming harmful behaviors and dependencies through compassionate care and personalized treatment plans.

Our facility offers a range of programs tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual, including:

Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP): Structured, intensive care for those requiring a higher level of support.

Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP): Flexible treatment allowing patients to maintain daily responsibilities while receiving care.

Standard Outpatient Program: Ongoing support for individuals transitioning from higher levels of care.

Dual Diagnosis Treatment: Integrated approach addressing both substance use and mental health disorders.

12-Step Facilitation: Incorporating proven methodologies to support long-term recovery.

While we do not offer in-house detox or inpatient services, our team collaborates with trusted partners to ensure seamless transitions for patients requiring these levels of care.

Expert and Compassionate Care Team

Our multidisciplinary team comprises licensed therapists, counselors, and healthcare professionals committed to providing individualized care. Many team members bring personal experiences with recovery, fostering a deeper understanding and connection with our patients.

Accessible and Supportive Environment

Located conveniently in Greenwood, our facility is designed to be a safe and welcoming space for healing. We accept most health insurance plans and offer assistance in navigating coverage options.

Red Ribbon Recovery Indiana is committed to providing high-quality, evidence-based treatment for individuals facing substance use and mental health challenges. Our holistic approach addresses the mind, body, spirit, and emotions, aiming to empower individuals on their journey to recovery.

