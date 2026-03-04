Red Ribbon Recovery Opens Outpatient Addiction and Mental Health Treatment Center in Louisville, Colorado

Our expansion into Colorado reflects our deep commitment to meeting the growing need for accessible, high-quality outpatient addiction treatment. We believe recovery is possible for everyone, and we are proud to bring our personalized, evidence-based approach to the Louisville community. Post this

Partial hospitalization program (PHP)

Intensive outpatient program (IOP)

Standard outpatient treatment

Dual diagnosis treatment

Medication-assisted treatment (MAT)

Virtual treatment options

This standalone outpatient facility is designed to support individuals who need structured treatment while maintaining work, school, and family responsibilities.

Outpatient Addiction Treatment in Louisville, CO

The new Louisville, Colorado, addiction treatment center delivers personalized care for individuals struggling with alcohol addiction, opioid addiction, stimulant use, prescription drug misuse, and other substance use disorders. Programs are tailored to meet each client's clinical needs through individualized treatment planning and ongoing assessment.

Red Ribbon Recovery specializes in dual diagnosis treatment, recognizing that many individuals facing addiction also experience anxiety, depression, PTSD, trauma-related disorders, or other mental health conditions. Treating addiction and mental health together improves long-term recovery outcomes and reduces relapse risk.

Evidence-Based Therapies and Trauma-Informed Care

The clinical team at Red Ribbon Recovery Colorado utilizes research-backed therapeutic approaches to promote lasting recovery and emotional stability. Treatment modalities include:

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)

Dialectical behavior therapy (DBT)

Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR)

Motivational interviewing

Trauma-informed care

Family therapy

Group therapy

These therapies help individuals develop coping skills, improve emotional regulation, process trauma, repair relationships, and build a sustainable recovery foundation.

Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is available for individuals recovering from opioid or alcohol use disorders when clinically appropriate. MAT can reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms while supporting long-term stabilization.

Accessible Addiction and Mental Health Treatment in Colorado

Red Ribbon Recovery Colorado is in-network with most major insurance providers and offers self-pay options. The facility also provides same-day admissions when clinically appropriate, helping individuals access treatment quickly when they are ready to seek help.

Virtual outpatient treatment options are available for those who need remote access to therapy and structured support while maintaining flexibility.

Expanding Quality Outpatient Care from Indiana to Colorado

The Louisville facility represents Red Ribbon Recovery's second location and its expansion from Indiana into Colorado. The organization's mission remains focused on providing personalized outpatient addiction treatment, compassionate mental health care, and evidence-based recovery solutions in a supportive environment.

By opening in Louisville, Red Ribbon Recovery aims to increase access to structured outpatient rehab programs in Boulder County and surrounding Colorado communities.

About Red Ribbon Recovery

Red Ribbon Recovery provides outpatient addiction treatment and mental health services designed to help individuals achieve lasting recovery. With locations in Indiana and now Louisville, Colorado, the organization offers PHP, IOP, standard outpatient programs, dual diagnosis treatment, trauma therapy, medication-assisted treatment, virtual care options, and more. Treatment is individualized, evidence-based, and focused on long-term healing.

For more information about outpatient addiction treatment in Louisville, Colorado, visit https://redribbonrecoverycolorado.com/ or call (303) 219-3980.

