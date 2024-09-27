Red Shedman Farm Brewery and Hop Yard is Significantly Damaged by Fire

Fire damages Red Shedman Farm Brewery in Mt. Airy, Maryland on Sept. 26

MT AIRY, Md., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Early Thursday morning the Red Shedman Taproom experienced a devastating fire. The blaze caused significant damage to the property but was successfully contained by the Frederick County Fire Department and the tanker task force. No one was inside the brewery at the time of the fire, and no one has sustained any injuries.

Due to the extent of the damage, Red Shedman Farm Brewery will be closed indefinitely as the situation continues to be assessed. The cause of the fire is unclear, as it is currently under investigation.

Linganore Winery operations have not been affected by this incident and will remain open as normal.

The Aellen family extends their deepest gratitude to the firefighters that worked tirelessly to contain and extinguish the flames.

Linganore Winecellars is a 48-year-old family-owned business. As the largest winery in Maryland, they are dedicated to sustainability and innovation, continually seeking ways to enhance its operations and contribute to the local community since the 1970's.

