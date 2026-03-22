Red Wolfe Homes, a New North Carolina Homebuilder starts first home in Southern Pines

"Indivduals purchasing a Red Wolfe Home will benefit from team tenure in the building industry, partnerships with local realtors and premier lot locations within these markets," said Bert Radford, President of Red Wolfe Homes. Post this

Homes will be priced between $450,000 and $650,000. Each home will include detailed trim packages and curated design selections personalized to individual homebuyers needs.

"Indivduals purchasing a Red Wolfe Home will benefit from team tenure in the building industry, partnerships with local realtors and premier lot locations within these markets," said Bert Radford, President of Red Wolfe Homes. "We continue to see an influx of buyers who want to live in both markets and desire homes in this price range. We are excited about the growth and demand in both markets."

The first Red Wolfe Homes are currently under construction in Southern Pines with first Wilmington starts planned for the end of March. As the company grows, Red Wolfe Homes will introduce Build-On-Your-Lot (BOYL) offerings in all three markets. This will offer buyers who already own land to build a Red Wolfe home on their property.

Red Wolfe Homes operates under McKee Holdings, parent company of McKee Homes. Founded in 2010 by brothers Pat and Mike McKee, McKee Homes builds single-family homes and active adult communities across North Carolina, including the Triangle, Fayetteville, Pinehurst, and Wilmington areas. The company is known for offering a range of home designs and locations, while giving buyers the option to personalize their homes during construction at the award-winning McKee Homes Design Studio.

For more information about Red Wolfe Homes or to inquire about selling lots to Red Wolfe in the Wilmington, Southern PInes and Pinehurst areas, please contact Bert Radford at

(919) 625-2720.

ABOUT MCKEE HOMES | www.mckeehomesnc.com

McKee Homes is a local North Carolina homebuilder committed to delivering exceptional customer care through the Team McKee Experience. McKee was founded in 2010 by brothers Pat and Mike McKee in honor of their late father, Joe McKee. A portion of every home sold is donated to the Joe McKee Memorial Alzheimer's Fund, which searches for a cure and supports families affected by the disease.

Media Contact

Patty Sloan, McKee Homes, 1 919-291-7568, [email protected], https://www.mckeehomesnc.com/

SOURCE McKee Homes