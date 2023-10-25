Redactable awarded $1.25 million dollar U.S. Air Force contract

AFWERX selects Redactable for a $1.25M SBIR Direct-to-Phase II contract focused on AI-driven redaction software to protect sensitive documents.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redactable announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract in the amount of $1.25 million focused on AI-driven redaction software to protect sensitive documents and automate business processes to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded, and now Redactable will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

About Redactable

Redactable is a web-based application built to redact confidential documents from any browser. The proprietary software leverages Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technology to auto-detect sensitive information in documents. By delivering secure redaction, document scrubbing, and AI-driven workflows, Redactable is the gold standard in redaction software. For more information, visit: www.redactable.com

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Sole organization leading the planning and execution of U.S. Air Force & U.S. Space Force science & technology programs. Orchestrates a world-wide government, industry & academia coalition in the discovery, development & delivery of a wide range of revolutionary technology. Provides leading-edge warfighting capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace forces the world's best. Employs 10,800 military, civilian and contractor personnel at 17 research sites executing an annual $4B budget. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

The innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory brings cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4B budget. Since 2019, has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2B to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

