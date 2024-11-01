REDARC to Showcase Sandy Vans Adventure Van with Advance Electrical Systems at 2024 SEMA Show

"We are thrilled that REDARC has chosen to showcase our build at their booth, and we're proud to see our designs paired with their industry-leading electrical systems." Post this

"SEMA is the premier stage for innovative partnerships and leading-edge products," said Alan Mondus, Co-Founder and CEO of Sandy Vans. "We are thrilled that REDARC has chosen to showcase our build at their booth, and we're proud to see our designs paired with their industry-leading electrical systems."

Discover the Ultimate Adventure Van Experience at SEMA

Attendees are encouraged to stop by REDARC's booth in the West Hall for an up-close look at the collaborative van build and to learn more about the advanced electrical integration. Experience first-hand how Sandy Vans and REDARC bring together design and technology for the ultimate adventure experience.

To learn more about Sandy Vans and their latest builds, visit www.sandyvans.com.

For wholesale inquiries, please email [email protected] or call the Sandy Vans Team at 619-812-1903.

About Sandy Vans

Sandy Vans, based out of San Diego, specializes in crafting luxury adventure vans and products that fuse comfort, freedom, and adventure. Known for their meticulous designs and top-quality materials, Sandy Vans is committed to a lifestyle that's "Focused on Living." Their offerings include expertly converted adventure vans and innovative products such as the Boost Box. Sandy Vans consistently delivers high-quality solutions for adventurers who seek comfort and reliability on the open road. Learn more at www.sandyvans.com.

About REDARC

For over 45 years, REDARC has been a trusted name in towing and power management solutions, allowing adventurers to bring the comforts of modern living to the most remote locations. With products engineered, tested, and manufactured in Australia, REDARC delivers power systems that charge and manage batteries through vehicle, solar, or utility power. These systems power everything from essential safety equipment to household appliances, making outdoor adventures safer, longer, and more enjoyable. Whether you're camping, towing, overlanding, or working, REDARC ensures that you have the power to enjoy your outdoor experience with confidence.

About SEMA and the SEMA Show

The SEMA Show, organized by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), is an annual event that brings together manufacturers, buyers, and industry leaders within the automotive specialty equipment industry. Since 1967, the SEMA Show has been the premier platform for showcasing products that enhance the styling, functionality, comfort, and safety of vehicles. More information is available at www.semashow.com or www.sema.org.

