reDataExport Launches New Website for the New Mexico Multiple Listing Service

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- reDataExport is pleased to announce that the New Mexico Multiple Listing Service ("NMMLS") successfully launched its new public listing website product. The website, located at www.RealEstateOfNewMexico.com, provides a new and fresh home search experience for consumers looking for properties in New Mexico.

From the creators of UtahRealEstate.com, which is one of the top real estate websites in the country and used by millions of people looking for homes in the Utah and surrounding areas, this new website will provide consumers in New Mexico with the rich dataset of the NMMLS in a photo-centric and easily searchable format.

Megan McFarlane, Executive Director of the NMMLS, said, "Since the launch of our new reDataExport website, we have seen continued visitor growth to the site. The presentation of our members' listings on the website is fresh and clean, and the search experience is amazing."

Brad Bjelke, CEO of reDataExport, said, "We are excited that the New Mexico MLS chose and implemented our new website platform for the real estate consumers in New Mexico. We are excited to see the website traffic grow and to implement our new AI search features soon. It's an exciting time in our industry."

reDataExport, LLC provides real estate software services to multiple listing services ("MLS") throughout the country. Founded in 2024, the company continues to operate in high growth mode and create new products and services. The current lineup of software products includes: (i) the reDataExport tool, which allow MLSs to license data to entities looking to work with MLS data in a bulk format for economic analysis, statistics, and more; (2) real estate websites, which allow MLSs to reach their local consumers with SEO capabilities; and (3) multiple listing service software for real estate professionals.

The New Mexico MLS is a robust REALTOR® entity with over 1,080 subscribers. The organization accumulates and disseminates vital New Mexico housing and property data to buyers and sellers throughout the state. The New Mexico MLS is one of the top 3 MLSs in the state of New Mexico, and the only New Mexico based MLS with statewide coverage of listing information.

