RedBeam Asset Tracking Now an Approved SAM.gov Vendor, Streamlining Procurement for Government Agencies

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RedBeam, a leading provider of asset tracking software for government and public sector organizations, is now officially registered as an approved vendor in the System for Award Management (SAM.gov). This designation makes it easier for local, state, and federal agencies to purchase RedBeam's trusted solutions while remaining fully compliant with procurement regulations.
SAM.gov is the official registration system for companies doing business with the U.S. government. Most agencies require vendors to be listed in SAM.gov before initiating a purchase. RedBeam's registration removes onboarding delays, reduces administrative steps, and accelerates procurement for agency teams.
"Government agencies have relied on RedBeam for years to manage IT equipment, emergency supplies, public safety assets, and more," said David Bissonnette, CEO of RedBeam. "With our SAM.gov registration, we're removing one more barrier to help them implement the tracking solutions they need — faster and with less red tape."
RedBeam's cloud-based platform combines barcode and RFID technology, audit-ready reporting, and public sector-grade security. The software is designed to help agencies maintain compliance with GASB 34 and other regulatory requirements while improving inventory accuracy, reducing manual work, and giving teams greater control over their physical assets.
As an approved SAM.gov vendor, RedBeam offers agencies:
- Faster procurement through pre-approved channels
- No additional vendor setup or onboarding forms
- Confidence in compliance with both state and federal purchasing policies
- Access to RedBeam solutions without delays in the approval process
Government agencies can request a capabilities statement or schedule a demo at www.redbeam.com/demo.
