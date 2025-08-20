RedBeam Asset Tracking Now an Approved SAM.gov Vendor, Streamlining Procurement for Government Agencies

"With our SAM.gov registration, we're removing one more barrier to help agencies implement the tracking solutions they need — faster and with less red tape." — David Bissonnette, CEO of RedBeam Post this

"Government agencies have relied on RedBeam for years to manage IT equipment, emergency supplies, public safety assets, and more," said David Bissonnette, CEO of RedBeam. "With our SAM.gov registration, we're removing one more barrier to help them implement the tracking solutions they need — faster and with less red tape."

RedBeam's cloud-based platform combines barcode and RFID technology, audit-ready reporting, and public sector-grade security. The software is designed to help agencies maintain compliance with GASB 34 and other regulatory requirements while improving inventory accuracy, reducing manual work, and giving teams greater control over their physical assets.

As an approved SAM.gov vendor, RedBeam offers agencies:

Faster procurement through pre-approved channels

No additional vendor setup or onboarding forms

Confidence in compliance with both state and federal purchasing policies

Access to RedBeam solutions without delays in the approval process

Government agencies can request a capabilities statement or schedule a demo at www.redbeam.com/demo.

