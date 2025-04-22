RedBeam Launches New Tracking Platform: Expanding Solutions for Asset Tracking, Inventory Tracking, and RFID

"We're making it easier for businesses to scale — from asset tracking to more advanced inventory and RFID solutions — all within one intuitive system." – David Bissonnette, CEO Post this

Asset Tracking — User-friendly software for managing assets such as IT equipment, tools, and facilities.

Inventory Tracking — A modern, cloud-based solution for tracking supplies, stock rooms, and inventory across locations.

RFID Tracking — Real-time visibility powered by Zebra Technologies hardware — ideal for organizations managing high-volume or fast-moving assets.

This expansion builds on RedBeam's long-standing expertise in barcode-based tracking, while bringing added flexibility and automation to customers through cloud-based and RFID-enabled solutions.

"This is a major milestone for RedBeam as we evolve from a single-product solution to a comprehensive tracking platform," said David Bissonnette, CEO of RedBeam. "As organizations grow, their tracking needs become more complex. With this platform launch, we're making it easier for businesses to scale — from asset tracking to more advanced inventory and RFID solutions — all within one intuitive system."

With this evolution, RedBeam is positioned to support a wider range of industries — from education and government to manufacturing, warehousing, and healthcare — with tracking solutions that are scalable, cloud-based, and easy to implement.

About RedBeam

RedBeam has been helping organizations track and manage their most important assets for more than 20 years. Today, RedBeam's platform offers asset tracking, inventory tracking, and RFID solutions built to simplify operations, improve visibility, and enable smarter decision-making. RedBeam is proud to be a Zebra Technologies ISV Premier Partner. Learn more at www.redbeam.com

