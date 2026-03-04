Redblock Introduces 1-Click Deployment of AI Agents into SailPoint, Accelerating Identity Coverage Across the Full Application Stack

Redblock introduces 1-click deployment of AI Agents into SailPoint, accelerating identity coverage across hard-to-integrate applications by replacing manual CSV and ticket workflows with deterministic, policy-bound execution and inline data normalization.

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redblock, an AI-driven identity execution platform, today announced the release of 1-click deployment for its AI Execution Agents into SailPoint, enabling enterprise identity teams to accelerate coverage across applications that traditionally lag behind identity initiatives.

In most enterprises, identity programs prioritize a small set of tier-1 applications in early phases. However, the majority of business applications, which can represent 80–90% of the total app landscape, lack mature APIs or native connectors, causing them to fall outside active identity enforcement.

This creates what Redblock calls the "Identity Backlog"—a growing gap between an organization's identity strategy and its operational execution.

With this release, Redblock streamlines the deployment of its AI Execution Agents into SailPoint environments. This new capability significantly shortens the time from defining policy to operational execution.

Redblock's AI extends governance to traditionally hard-to-integrate applications by executing core identity functions across them, replacing manual CSV-based workflows and ticket-driven processes with governed, deterministic action:

Automated account aggregation

Full lifecycle automation (Joiner / Mover / Leaver)

Continuous access remediation

In addition, Redblock performs inline ETL and data normalization automatically before information is synchronized into SailPoint. This ensures clean, structured, and policy-aligned data is ingested without requiring human preprocessing or manual cleanup.

The platform leverages controlled, policy-bound Agentic AI techniques to interpret application interfaces and execute identity operations safely and deterministically. Rather than replacing IGA platforms, Redblock functions as an execution layer, extending SailPoint's governance into applications that traditionally remain outside consistent enforcement.

"Coverage velocity determines risk," said Indus Khaitan, Founder and CEO of Redblock. "When the majority of enterprise applications are delayed by integration constraints, the risk window remains open. By rapidly deploying AI Agents into SailPoint, enterprises can now close their coverage gap in weeks instead of planning phased rollouts over years."

Key Capabilities

1-Click Deployment: Seamless integration of AI Execution Agents into existing SailPoint workflows.

Legacy & Custom App Coverage: Execution across API-limited and hard-to-integrate applications without custom code.

Automated Data Integrity: Inline ETL and automated data cleanup before SailPoint ingestion.

Deterministic AI: Policy-bound identity operations with a full audit trail.

Process Modernization: Replacement of manual ticket and CSV-based identity workflows with always-on software.

Availability and RSAC 2026

The new deployment capability will be available starting March 9, 2026. Redblock will host technical briefings and live demonstrations of the integration at RSAC 2026. To book a briefing or register for the demonstration, visit: https://www.redblock.ai/

About Redblock

Redblock is an AI-driven identity execution platform that transforms manual identity services into always-on software. Positioned between IAM/IGA platforms and disconnected applications, Redblock extends governance into enterprise systems through deterministic, policy-bound AI execution. For more information, visit www.redblock.ai

Media Contact

Rob Lynch, Redblock, 1 9255291011, [email protected], www.redblock.ai

