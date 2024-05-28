RedCloud CEO Justin Floyd Advocates for Open Commerce and AI to Combat Counterfeits

"With a combination of Open Commerce, AI, smart technology, and small businesses working together, the blight of poor quality and often dangerous knock-offs could disappear over the next decade. Now is the time to bring trust back into trade." - Justin Floyd, CEO of RedCloud Post this

Combatting the scourge of bogus consumer products is truly a matter of life and death. Among the most dangerous counterfeit items are pharmaceutical, baby, cosmetic, automotive, alcohol, and food products. (7) The consequences of counterfeit products can be catastrophic as they are unregulated and not subject to any health and safety standards. Many fake products contain carcinogens and other harmful substances and chemicals that could pose serious health risks, even death. A laboratory study of counterfeit goods by the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) discovered that 36.2% of the items tested contained alarming levels of arsenic, cadmium, phthalates, and lead. (8)

It's an endless loop of cause and effect. The more consumers buy fake products, the more fake products are manufactured. Floyd warns, "The dangers of tolerating and even encouraging this vicious cycle are incalculable and infinite. We must do something about this now, not three years from now."

Getting to the bottom of this counterfeit quagmire requires clearly identifying exactly where these products are coming from. Despite recent efforts to crack down on fake merchandise in the online retail space, there are too many vulnerabilities along the eCommerce supply chain to prevent future iterations of temporarily sidelined counterfeiting cartels. RedCloud is a pioneer in Open Commerce, the second generation of eCommerce, utilizing deep tech software like Artificial Intelligence to pinpoint the source of fake products. RedCloud's Intelligent Open Commerce Platform helps FMCG brands, distributors, and local merchants connect with trusted trading partners along the supply chain, ensuring that all products have been vetted for quality and authenticity.

SMBs spend years building their brand's reputation, which can be destroyed in an instant by a predatory supplier of counterfeit goods. Open Commerce treats the cause, not the symptoms, by guaranteeing the integrity of every trade partner. Floyd attests, "By investing in technology and signing up with an Open Commerce environment, businesses can be confident that they are buying genuine, high-quality products from the right sources at the right price."

