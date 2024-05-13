RedCloud® Rewrites the Rules of eCommerce With the Next Generation of Open Commerce

"Open Commerce is the second generation of eCommerce that gives small businesses limitless buying power." Post this

Redefining eCommerce: From Monopolistic to Open Trade

Approximately two million SMBs are operating on Amazon, and their top sales category is health and personal care products. (3) The failure rate for third-party sellers on Amazon is a staggering 95%. (4) Floyd asserts, "When a brand goes on Amazon, they must play by Amazon's rules. It's a dystopian eCommerce world. The internet wasn't built for that. The internet was built to create choice, it was built for freedom, and it was built for trading autonomy, and all those principles have gone completely out of the window in the last decade."

Open Commerce creates an environment that facilitates free trade and competition. Consumers want to buy from trusted sellers and breakthrough brands. They don't want a one-platform choice; they want to be able to choose for themselves. And that's not how it works today in the first generation of eCommerce.

In the ungoverned, Wild West terrain of eCommerce, businesses and consumers can't be certain that a product is what it says. The supply chain is polluted with counterfeit items. A business lives or dies by its ability to find and sell quality merchandise. They need a trusted platform that supplies premium inventory where they know they can get the right price and the right delivery terms.

The fundamental challenge is that technology and platforms were never built that way. The second generation of eCommerce platforms is built for this kind of open-source thinking, enabling anybody to connect in a trusted environment and trade with each other more effectively and efficiently. Today many businesses are still trading completely offline and not using technology to trade more efficiently. It's an antiquated system where retailers buy from distributors, distributors buy from wholesalers, and wholesalers buy from manufacturers.

Floyd explains, "With Open Commerce, SMBs achieve an aggregate buying superpower that can eclipse the behemoths of eCommerce and democratize the way trading is done. When you harness the power of a million retailers across America, that's when the magic happens." RedCloud is building the world's largest platform that enables businesses to trade from the suppliers they need to buy inventory, such as high-volume, low-margin products.

AI and Open Commerce: Tackling Inefficiencies in FMCG Trading

Businesses are looking critically for things that are not right about what's going on inside their trading environment. Why are they paying too much or too little for this or that? How did they miscalculate their inventory? A lot goes wrong when trading in the world's largest inventory of FMCG products.

AI plays a big part in this because it looks for data inconsistencies. AI is all about asking the "why" and then providing the answers. AI analyzes enormous data sets, such as the product SKUs of hundreds of millions of orders flowing through the supply chain, not every day but every minute. It's a vast, sprawling, complex, complicated, and often chaotic industry. AI looks for anomalies, oddities, idiosyncrasies, and things that just don't look right or match up. It then takes those data sets and brings them back into a world that people can understand, from the manufacturer to the retailer, distributor, and wholesaler.

Inventory distortion is a huge problem plaguing SMBs, with out-of-stock and overstocks costing retailers $1.77 trillion worldwide. (5) Another costly phenomenon is when inventory is essentially invisible because no one knows where it is. The manufacturers don't know where it is, the distributors don't know where it is, and the retailers don't know where or what it is. It ends up stacked in warehouses or a landfill. Distributors want to be confident about the actual demand for a product in a particular retail channel. AI can identify potential sales opportunities, resolve inventory issues, prevent stockouts, and identify counterfeit products.

Lower FMCG Costs for Consumers

RedCloud disrupts established eCommerce norms to enhance fairness and efficiency and democratize emerging markets with trusted technology to connect trading partners that have never done business with each other before, confident that the technology has vetted every distributor, manufacturer, and wholesaler.

Open Commerce ensures businesses can buy authentic, quality products at a low price through a trusted supply chain and build a burgeoning, functioning ecosystem of small businesses. They can make good-value products, reducing the cost of consumer products. Floyd states, "What RedCloud has built is open, second-generation commerce, enabling diverse businesses to trade with each other electronically and efficiently using a platform experience that allows them to find the latest inventory they need for their stores or their shops at the best possible price, with instant-delivery capability, and with the confidence that they are getting high-quality products from trusted suppliers."

RedCloud epitomizes Open Commerce and is the world's largest and most trusted platform for safe trading. Its intelligent AI-powered technology improves supply chain efficiencies and defends against counterfeit goods. It cuts through the chaos, eliminates the barriers to achieving profitable trade, and provides equal opportunities for all businesses to grow and thrive in the next generation of digital commerce.

About RedCloud

RedCloud Technology, founded in 2012, stands as a "Rebel Alliance," leading a bold, second-generation e-commerce transformation. Rejecting the high fees of tech giants, RedCloud leverages AI-driven supply chain solutions to empower smaller businesses, giving them the tools to compete with major corporations. Their democratized, cloud-based platform provides real-time financial visibility, offering a level playing field that breaks free from the dominance of conventional marketplaces. RedCloud embodies a fairer, more inclusive digital commerce future where Davids can stand tall against Goliaths. For more about RedCloud Technology visit their website at https://redcloudtechnology.com/.

