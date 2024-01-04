REDCOM® and MicroSecure® announce a strategic partnership

REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., a U.S.-based developer of advanced tactical communications systems, has announced a strategic partnership with MicroSecure Corporation, a leading provider of cybersecurity and military communication solutions in Australia. The partnership aims to expand the reach of REDCOM's unique tactical C2 solution portfolio to government and defense customers in the Pacific region. The agreement also grants MicroSecure the exclusive right to deliver REDCOM products to the Australian Defence Forces.

VICTOR, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., a U.S.-based developer of advanced tactical communications systems, has announced a strategic partnership with MicroSecure Corporation, a leading provider of cybersecurity and military communication solutions in Australia. The partnership aims to expand the reach of REDCOM's unique tactical C2 solution portfolio to government and defense customers in the Pacific region. The agreement also grants MicroSecure the exclusive right to deliver REDCOM products to the Australian Defence Forces.

"We are excited to work with MicroSecure — a company that has continuously supported the Commonwealth of Australia over the past 25 years — to provide solutions to increase operational flexibility for the ADF while supporting the objectives of the Defence Policy for Industry Participation," said Courtney Stiles, Director of Business Development, REDCOM.

"MicroSecure are delighted to work with REDCOM — The partnership offers unprecedented access to the design, delivery, and integration of secure and reliable C2 military communications technology. Together, we bring over 75 years of knowledge and capability across the Cyber, Communications Security (COMSEC), and Mission Systems domains," said Frank Lazzarotti, Founder and Principal, MicroSecure Corporation.

MicroSecure specializes in delivering solutions for sensitive, highly protected, and classified systems for government, defense, and intelligence sectors. This partnership with REDCOM provides MicroSecure with full access to resell and integrate REDCOM's complete Command and Control (C2) communications solution portfolio, which includes:

REDCOM Sigma® C2 Software: An intuitive software-based C2 platform with integrated voice, video, chat, and conferencing.

REDCOM Sigma® C2 Console: An app that provides operators with a single pane of glass to monitor and control all comms on the tactical C2 network.

REDCOM Sigma XRI®: A small, purpose-built MIL-spec C2 platform with integrated radio interoperability.

REDCOM Sigma® SVG-1200: A secure voice gateway that enables powerful multi-party ACC-compliant Type 1 communications.

MicroSecure has an excellent track record of introducing technologies and capabilities that require stringent testing before acceptance by the Australian Department of Defence. Together, REDCOM and MicroSecure will plan the approach required to be connected to a classified Defence Secret Network (DSN) or Defence Protected Network (DPN).

About MicroSecure Corporation

Replace paragraph with;

MicroSecure Corporation is an Australian wholly owned and operated company, which has been providing services, solutions, and support to local and international governments and organisations since 1998. MicroSecure design and deliver leading edge cyber and security communication solutions for corporate, government, defence, and the intelligence sectors. MicroSecure Secret Stealth Systems ® and MS4C Quadrant ® provide advanced technologies ensuring the protection, privacy, integrity of data and the security of critical and classified infrastructure and facilities. Please visit MicroSecure website at www.microsecuretechnologies.com

About REDCOM

REDCOM Laboratories, Inc. specializes in the development of advanced strategic, operational, and tactical communication solutions with a focus on interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use. REDCOM's tactical products are optimized for low size, weight, and power (SWaP), making them the ideal communications core for denied environments or deployments to the tactical edge. REDCOM's customers include all branches of the U.S. military, government agencies, emergency responders, integrators, and enterprises. All REDCOM products are proudly designed, built, and supported in the United States. For additional information, please visit the REDCOM website at www.redcom.com.

Media Contact

Allison T Rudy, REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., 1 5859247550, [email protected], REDCOM Laboratories, Inc.

SOURCE REDCOM Laboratories, Inc.