REDCOM Awarded Five-Year $100M IDIQ contract by the U.S. Army for C2 Communications systems

This contract acknowledges the important role REDCOM solutions play in the U.S. Army's Tactical Networks. REDCOM will continue to support the U.S. Army's modernization plans and while reducing the cognitive burden on the warfighter with our operationally proven and effective C2 solutions.

This new IDIQ contract supersedes the 2020 contract, providing the Army with the ability to purchase the full suite of REDCOM products, including Sigma®, Sigma XRI-400, Sigma XRI-M4K, the Sigma C2 Console, TSM integration, as well as support and training. The IDIQ contract vehicle is highly flexible, enabling the Army to easily purchase REDCOM products based on evolving mission requirements.

"REDCOM solutions have enabled the U.S. Army to be more mobile, interoperable, survivable, and distributed while reducing maintenance, lifecycle, and training costs," said Courtney Stiles, Director of Business Development at REDCOM. "This contract will bring further cost savings to the U.S. Army through economies of scale and acknowledges the important role REDCOM solutions play in the U.S. Army's Tactical Networks. We look forward to continuing to support the U.S. Army's modernization plans and reducing the cognitive burden on the warfighter with our operationally proven and effective C2 solutions."

About REDCOM

REDCOM Laboratories, Inc. specializes in the development of advanced strategic, operational, and tactical communication solutions with a focus on interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use. REDCOM's tactical products are optimized for low size, weight, and power (SWaP), making them the ideal communications core for denied environments or deployments to the tactical edge. REDCOM's customers include all branches of the military, government agencies, emergency responders, integrators, and enterprises. All REDCOM products are proudly designed, built, and supported in the United States. For additional information, please visit the REDCOM website at http://www.redcom.com.

