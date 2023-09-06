REDCOM Awarded Five-Year $100M IDIQ contract by the U.S. Army for C2 Communications systems

The deal will supply the U.S. Army with REDCOM's proven Command and Control Communications solutions.
VICTOR, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., a leading developer and supplier of advanced tactical communications systems for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), today announced it was awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the United States Army. The contract award is worth up to $100 million over a five-year period.
In 2020, the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T) began procuring and fielding REDCOM's flagship Sigma® C2 software. Sigma converges capabilities normally served by multiple hardware and software solutions onto a very small software footprint that can scale up and down the echelons without requiring network reachback. Sigma has quickly become a key component of the tactical network that ensures the resiliency of voice, video, and chat communications. Sigma is already the voice solution for more than a dozen programs Programs of Record (PoR), including the Network Integration Technology Enhancement (NITE), Battlefield Video Teleconference (BVTC), Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced (ESB-E), and Multi-domain Task Force (MDTF).
This new IDIQ contract supersedes the 2020 contract, providing the Army with the ability to purchase the full suite of REDCOM products, including Sigma®, Sigma XRI-400, Sigma XRI-M4K, the Sigma C2 Console, TSM integration, as well as support and training. The IDIQ contract vehicle is highly flexible, enabling the Army to easily purchase REDCOM products based on evolving mission requirements.
"REDCOM solutions have enabled the U.S. Army to be more mobile, interoperable, survivable, and distributed while reducing maintenance, lifecycle, and training costs," said Courtney Stiles, Director of Business Development at REDCOM. "This contract will bring further cost savings to the U.S. Army through economies of scale and acknowledges the important role REDCOM solutions play in the U.S. Army's Tactical Networks. We look forward to continuing to support the U.S. Army's modernization plans and reducing the cognitive burden on the warfighter with our operationally proven and effective C2 solutions."
About REDCOM
REDCOM Laboratories, Inc. specializes in the development of advanced strategic, operational, and tactical communication solutions with a focus on interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use. REDCOM's tactical products are optimized for low size, weight, and power (SWaP), making them the ideal communications core for denied environments or deployments to the tactical edge. REDCOM's customers include all branches of the military, government agencies, emergency responders, integrators, and enterprises. All REDCOM products are proudly designed, built, and supported in the United States. For additional information, please visit the REDCOM website at http://www.redcom.com.
