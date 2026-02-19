Redeem Wealth Rebrands as Redeem Financial Group, Unveiling a Fully Integrated Financial Ecosystem to Serve Clients Across the U.S.

By becoming Redeem Financial Group, we are formalizing our role as a complete financial partner. Our clients no longer have to act as the middleman between their various professionals. Post this

"When we launched in 2021, our goal was to redefine what wealth management looks like," said Jeremy Sharp, ChFC®, Founder of Redeem Financial Group. "By becoming Redeem Financial Group, we are formalizing our role as a complete financial partner. Our clients no longer have to act as the middleman between their various professionals. We've brought the experts together to ensure that a client's tax strategy, mortgage structure, and investment plan are all pulling in the same direction."

The rebranded entity offers a seamless suite of services designed to provide clarity and peace of mind:

Wealth Management: Personalized investment strategies and retirement planning focused on values-based outcomes.





Tax Services: Proactive tax planning and preparation to optimize efficiency and protect wealth.





Insurance & Risk Management: Comprehensive coverage to safeguard families and business legacies.





Lending & Mortgages: Sophisticated financing solutions integrated into the client's broader financial picture.





Real Estate Services: Expert guidance on property acquisition and management as a key component of total net worth.

While headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, Redeem Financial Group has expanded its footprint to meet growing demand. The firm is fully equipped to provide its integrated services to clients across the United States, utilizing modern technology to maintain high-touch, collaborative relationships regardless of geography.

The rebranding includes a new visual identity and an enhanced digital experience at www.redeemfinancialgroup.com, where clients can explore the firm's holistic approach to "Wealth Beyond Your Money."

About Redeem Financial Group

Redeem Financial Group is a premier, integrated financial services firm dedicated to simplifying the complexities of wealth management through a holistic, "one team" approach. Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, the firm operates as a fully integrated financial ecosystem, bringing together essential disciplines, wealth management, tax planning, insurance, lending, and real estate under one roof. Redeem Financial Group manages $100 million in assets as of January 30, 2026. For more information, please visit www.redeemfinancialgroup.com. Investment advice offered through Redeem Financial Group, an SEC-registered investment adviser.

