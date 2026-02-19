Redeem Wealth Rebrands as Redeem Financial Group, Unveiling a Fully Integrated Financial Ecosystem to Serve Clients Across the U.S.

Redeem Wealth unveils rebrand to Redeem Financial Group and launches integrated "one-team" financial headquarters. Established in 2021, the firm has expanded its boutique roots to offer a comprehensive suite of wealth management, tax, insurance, and real estate services under a single unified brand.
GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redeem Wealth, a premier financial services firm founded in June 2021, today announced its official rebranding to Redeem Financial Group. The transition reflects the firm's evolution from a boutique wealth management practice into a comprehensive financial headquarters that unites wealth management, tax services, insurance, mortgages, and real estate under one roof.
Since its inception in 2021, the firm has been driven by the philosophy that financial success should be measured by the quality of a person's life, not just the performance of their portfolio. As Redeem Financial Group, the company is doubling down on its "one team" approach, eliminating the friction and communication gaps that typically exist when clients juggle separate advisors, CPAs, and loan officers.
"When we launched in 2021, our goal was to redefine what wealth management looks like," said Jeremy Sharp, ChFC®, Founder of Redeem Financial Group. "By becoming Redeem Financial Group, we are formalizing our role as a complete financial partner. Our clients no longer have to act as the middleman between their various professionals. We've brought the experts together to ensure that a client's tax strategy, mortgage structure, and investment plan are all pulling in the same direction."
The rebranded entity offers a seamless suite of services designed to provide clarity and peace of mind:
- Wealth Management: Personalized investment strategies and retirement planning focused on values-based outcomes.
- Tax Services: Proactive tax planning and preparation to optimize efficiency and protect wealth.
- Insurance & Risk Management: Comprehensive coverage to safeguard families and business legacies.
- Lending & Mortgages: Sophisticated financing solutions integrated into the client's broader financial picture.
- Real Estate Services: Expert guidance on property acquisition and management as a key component of total net worth.
While headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, Redeem Financial Group has expanded its footprint to meet growing demand. The firm is fully equipped to provide its integrated services to clients across the United States, utilizing modern technology to maintain high-touch, collaborative relationships regardless of geography.
The rebranding includes a new visual identity and an enhanced digital experience at www.redeemfinancialgroup.com, where clients can explore the firm's holistic approach to "Wealth Beyond Your Money."
About Redeem Financial Group
Redeem Financial Group is a premier, integrated financial services firm dedicated to simplifying the complexities of wealth management through a holistic, "one team" approach. Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, the firm operates as a fully integrated financial ecosystem, bringing together essential disciplines, wealth management, tax planning, insurance, lending, and real estate under one roof. Redeem Financial Group manages $100 million in assets as of January 30, 2026. For more information, please visit www.redeemfinancialgroup.com. Investment advice offered through Redeem Financial Group, an SEC-registered investment adviser.
