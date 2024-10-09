Redefining Data Security Posture Management in the Age of AI: LightBeam Eliminates Oversharing and Unauthorized Data Access Risks

AGA Benefit Solutions elevates their data security posture with continuous monitoring and context-driven Data Access Governance

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LightBeam.ai, a leader in zero trust data security, today launched LightBeam Access Governance, a solution extending its Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution to eliminate risks from data oversharing and unauthorized access. With continuous monitoring and context-driven governance, it mitigates risks like open access, excessive permissions, and cross-departmental exposure, reducing the chances of employees and GenAI tools causing sensitive data breaches.

According to Gartner®, in the Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2024, "Traditionally, Data Access Governance (DAG) products helped organizations solve isolated use cases for data security and privacy regulation issues, especially in sectors where data access tracking is critical — including financial services, banking, legal, insurance and retail. However, since the general availability of turnkey GenAI products, use cases have expanded to discovering and rectifying data oversharing so that organizations can enable GenAI features sitewide without the fear of breaching confidentiality."[1]

Boosting productivity for knowledge workers is a compelling use case of GenAI tools. Forward leaning organizations are enabling GenAI to get their teams the information they need quicker. Uncontrolled access to sensitive data is emerging as a key risk for organizations putting their security teams in a bind.

Of particular interest to Microsoft Copilot customers, LightBeam Access Governance addresses critical gaps left by traditional Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) systems, providing identity-centric, context-driven security. By continuously monitoring and mapping who has access to whose data, organizations can ensure secure workflows, even in AI-driven environments like Microsoft Copilot, where unauthorized access can pose significant risks to sensitive data.

"LightBeam Access Governance is a promising solution for seeing user access within organizations," said Ethan West, AGA Benefit Solutions. "It offers clear visibility into access permissions across several dozen shared folders used, enabling informed and appropriate access control decisions."

LightBeam customers are used to getting a complete visibility of their sensitive data across their cloud infrastructure, SaaS applications and on-premises databases and file servers. With Access Governance, customers can now set remediation policies enabling employees to have access to appropriate information in a timely manner.

Key Features and Benefits of LightBeam Access Governance include:

Identify and Address Critical Access Issues:

LightBeam Access Governance empowers organizations to pinpoint and resolve access issues that could jeopardize data security, such as open access, excessive or questionable access, and cross-departmental data sharing.

Unique Identity-Centric Approach:

Unlike traditional access control solutions, LightBeam's patented Data Identity Graph technology links users to both the resources they access—files, documents, databases—and the individuals whose sensitive data resides within those resources.

Ensure Compliance and Meet Leading Standards:

LightBeam helps organizations meet key compliance requirements such as GLBA and PCI, including those set by leading frameworks such as NIST, through effective access control and least privilege enforcement. With seamless integration into centralized identity platforms like Microsoft Azure Entra ID, LightBeam ensures mapping and visibility of sensitive data resources across all users, supporting both compliance efforts and proactive risk management.

Prepare for the Future of Automated Data Governance:

With LightBeam Access Governance, organizations are not only addressing their current data governance challenges but also setting themselves up for future advancements as they adopt GenAI technologies. The platform supports automated remediation, ensuring that as data governance evolves, organizations remain ahead of the curve.

"With the ever-growing volume of sensitive data handled by organizations, managing and enforcing access controls has become a critical component of a comprehensive data security strategy," said Himanshu Shukla, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at LightBeam. "Our Data Security and Access Governance solution not only identifies who has access to sensitive data but also goes a step further by providing insight into whose data is being accessed, enabling organizations to secure both their assets and the privacy of their data subjects."

LightBeam Access Governance delivers the tools organizations need to confidently manage data visibility, enforce access controls, and secure sensitive information, all while maintaining compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks. LightBeam Access Governance is generally available now.

About LightBeam

LightBeam.ai converges data security, privacy, and governance, enabling businesses to secure their data, remediate access risks, and comply with regulations with a single sensitive data platform. LightBeam ties together sensitive data across cloud, SaaS and on-prem locations covering structured (databases), unstructured (file repositories), and semi-structured applications. LightBeam enables you to start down the road of your zero trust data protection journey.

