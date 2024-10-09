"We're not just imagining a solution to AI-driven job loss—we're implementing it," says Jon NEVERDIE Jacobs. "The Howling Mine leverages teleportation and gamified employment to create real-world income opportunities in the metaverse, redefining jobs for millions worldwide." Post this

Redefining Work in the Age of AI

As AI systems from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Apple, and Meta reshape industries, the risk of human labor becoming obsolete grows. NEVERDIE offers an alternative: a metaverse economy where virtual jobs generate real-world income for millions of users.

"We're not passively watching AI make jobs obsolete—we're using the metaverse and harnessing the power of AI to create new opportunities where people can thrive in a digital economy that values human creativity and interaction," says NEVERDIE.

Howling Mine: Unlocking a New Economic Frontier

The Howling Mine Asteroid, located in a dangerous, remote sector, will be the focus of a new era for Entropia Universe. Upon its launch, players will face space pirates as they mine rare ores essential for teleportation technology. This exciting gameplay could make space piracy one of the most lucrative virtual professions in the game. The discovery of teleportation opens the door to a turbo-charged virtual economy, where players can "planet-hop" to seize fleeting opportunities, while gamified jobs provide a financial incentive for new players to thrive.

This isn't just about new gameplay mechanics—it's the beginning of a scalable model that could address global employment challenges. The Howling Mine is set to provide millions of jobs and generate a new economic ecosystem within the metaverse, bridging the gap between virtual and real-world economies.

Conscription Vs. Subscription

In a unique twist, the primary job opportunity at the Howling Mine involves the gamified hunting of AI bots, turning the war against AI into a real-world income source. Along with the new space mining and shipbuilding ecosystems, these jobs are expected to form the foundation of a space economy. This is not an experiment; it's a proven model. NEVERDIE's job system, successfully tested over six years on Rocktropia with 50,000+ completed jobs, has become the planet's most popular mission, demonstrating its scalability and sustainability.

"The shift from subscription to Free2Play now culminates in the Conscription Model, where players get paid to play—revolutionizing how time and skill are valued in games with virtual economies," explains NEVERDIE.

A Moonshot on the Future of the Metaverse

In a visionary move, actor and filmmaker Jon NEVERDIE Jacobs, who made headlines in 2005 by mortgaging his Miami home to purchase a virtual asteroid for $100,000—later selling it for $635,000—has secured exclusive rights to the Howling Mine Asteroid. This decision underscores his belief that the Howling Mine will redefine work in the metaverse and generate real-world economic impact.

"I'm confident that the discovery of intergalactic teleportation technology at the Howling Mine will pave the way for millions of people to find work and prosperity in the metaverse, and I'm all-in on making that vision a reality," says NEVERDIE.

With the potential to create millions of jobs and generate billions in revenue, the Howling Mine is poised to reshape not just virtual economies but global markets as well.

AI-Powered Job Creation: A Scalable Solution to Global Job Displacement

"As AI takes over many of the world's jobs, we need to look toward digital economies as the next frontier for employment," explains NEVERDIE. Entropia Universe, with the help of Celeste AI, aims to absorb displaced workers into a thriving digital economy, turning AI from a threat into an opportunity.

Unlike other AI initiatives focused on automating tasks, Entropia Universe uses AI to enhance human involvement, encouraging players to actively contribute to the economy, driving both virtual and real-world impact.

Competing with the AI Giants

NEVERDIE positions the Howling Mine as the blueprint for a new economic model capable of creating millions of jobs worldwide.

"The world should be paying attention to what's happening in Entropia Universe," NEVERDIE emphasizes. "We're not just talking about the future of work—we're building it, using AI to empower people and drive economic growth in the metaverse."

About Jon NEVERDIE Jacobs

Award-winning actor and filmmaker Jon NEVERDIE Jacobs is a pioneering figure in the metaverse, known for creating landmark events in the evolution of Entropia Universe. His projects, including Club NEVERDIE, Rocktropia, KING KONG, and The Thing—in partnership with Universal Studios licensing—have redefined how players interact with virtual worlds. With the launch of the Howling Mine and the expansion of his AI Hunting job system, NEVERDIE is positioning Entropia Universe as a global leader in solving the challenges posed by AI-driven job displacement.

For more information visit https://thehowlingmine.com/

Media Contact

Jon NEVERDIE Jacobs, NEVERDIE LLC, 1 3235040667, [email protected], https://thehowlingmine.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE NEVERDIE LLC