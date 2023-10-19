Redefining Loyalty: Rewardable Launches, Offering Exclusive Digital Rewards

Catalyzing a new era in brand loyalty, Rewardable seamlessly bridges verified audiences with unparalleled digital rewards – a game-changer in engagement-based marketing. Post this

Key Highlights of the Rewardable Platform

Digital Reward Campaigns: From exclusive rewards and NFTs to discounts and more, Rewardable offers an eclectic mix of campaigns tailored to diverse user preferences.

Verified User Base: Through a stringent verification process, the platform promises genuine user engagement, eliminating the concerns of bots and fake interactions.

Campaign Insights: Access detailed campaign insights, capturing participant profiles, demographics, and locations.

Partner Program: Rewardable's newly launched partner program aims to foster collaboration, opening doors to co-creation and mutual growth.

Josef Holm, Co-Founder and CEO at Rewardable, remarked, "Our launch is more than just the introduction of a new platform; it's the manifestation of our vision to create a rewarding ecosystem for both users and brands. The incredible response so far is testimony to our team's vision and mission and the market's readiness for such a platform."

Rewardable's commitment to delivering unmatched value is evident in its strategic partnerships, with several more brand campaigns already in the pipeline. As the platform continues to grow, users can anticipate a myriad of new brands and offerings to engage with.

Rewardable was conceived with a singular vision: to bring genuine value to brands and users," remarks Alex Garcia, COO and Co-Founder of Rewardable. "In today's saturated market, building trust with brands and ensuring authentic engagement are paramount. We are building a platform at the intersection of innovation and integrity, wanting every interaction to count".

For further details or to explore Rewardable's exclusive campaigns, visit https://www.rewardable.app

About Rewardable:

Rewardable is a B2C engagement marketing platform, co-founded by Josef Holm of Draper Goren Holm and Alex Garcia, formerly of MoonPay Ventures, that seamlessly connects verified users with top brands, offering exclusive digital rewards from NFTs to crypto tokens and discount codes. Designed to amplify brand-user engagement and foster genuine community connections, Rewardable empowers individuals to interact directly with their favorite brands, earning unique rewards and perks. In reshaping the landscape of brand engagement, Rewardable is pioneering a new paradigm in how businesses grow and connect with their audience.

