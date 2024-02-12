Redefining Math: National University Introduces Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics with Data Analytics & Teaching Focus

Bridging mathematics and technology: A forward-thinking approach to empowering data-driven professionals through higher education

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU) — a nonprofit Minority Serving Institution that serves more than 130,000 learners annually through its degree and professional training programs – recently introduced the Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with specialized concentrations in Data Analytics and Single Subject Teaching. The Data Analytics concentration is in response to the growing intersection of mathematics and technology in fields like computer science, data analysis, and artificial intelligence. The teaching concentration is for future educators seeking California Single Subject Teaching Credentials. This versatile and online program is strategically designed using asynchronous classes to provide students with foundational mathematical knowledge essential for solving complex problems in various sectors, all while supported by engaged and expert faculty.

"The Bachelor of Science in Mathematics at National University is designed to span a broad spectrum of specializations, from data analytics to Single Subject Teaching," explained Dr. Nicole Polen-Petit, dean of the National University School of Arts, Letters, and Sciences. "We've tailored each concentration to meet the dynamic requirements of today's quickly evolving workforce landscape, ensuring our students acquire a diverse skill set. The program uniquely integrates robust theoretical knowledge with practical skills, making it highly adaptable for a variety of professional roles in the field of mathematics."

The data analytics concentration equips students with skills in data visualization, data management, and the application of mathematical and statistical models for data analysis. This comprehensive training prepares students for a range of careers that apply mathematics to cutting-edge areas of computer and data sciences. Notably, as part of National University's recent partnership with Google, students pursuing the data analytics concentration will have the opportunity to fulfill prerequisite courses through the Google Data Analytics Certificate. This collaboration enhances the program's practicality and relevance in the current job market.

Alongside the data analytics concentration, National University offers a pathway for those aspiring to shape the future of education through the Single Subject Teaching concentration. This specialized stream trains future educators to deliver quality mathematical instruction in secondary schools. Highlighting the program's commitment to educational excellence, graduates of this concentration will be well trained on contemporary computer-based technology for the mathematics classroom, robust methods in problem-solving, and effective models for teaching mathematics.

Completing this program with either concentration provides additional benefits for students. This liberal arts program trains students in critical thinking and problem-solving, skills essential in the broader workforce. It also exempts students from the California Subject Examination for Teachers (CSET) in mathematics, simplifying their journey to receiving teaching credentials.

