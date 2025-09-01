Redefining the Quadrant: 35 Global Contemporary Artists at the Sea World Culture and Art Center, Shenzhen Curated by Sonia Borrell -- Founding Partner of Art Belina

Redefining the Quadrant opens at the Sea World Culture and Art Center in Shenzhen, presenting a landmark exhibition of 35 international contemporary artists whose practices are shaping the global art world in 2025. Curated by Sonia Borrell, founding partner of Art Belina, the exhibition positions Shenzhen at the forefront of global cultural innovation.
Throughout history, art has had moments where it doesn't merely reflect the world—it reinvents it. Just as Picasso's Cubism and Marcel Duchamp's conceptual provocations redefined the 20th century, Redefining the Quadrant gathers a new generation of artists who are actively redefining the language of contemporary art today.
This is not an exhibition about emerging talent or future promise. It is a powerful declaration of the present, uniting some of the most visionary, sought-after, and institutionally recognized artists working across painting, sculpture, digital media, installation, textiles, and conceptual practice.
Featured Artists
According to Sonia Borrell, founding partner at Art Belina, the exhibition features 43 artworks by 35 leading voices in global contemporary art, Akitoshi Akamatsu, Jean-Marie Appriou, Anastasia Bay, Ana Benaroya, Gina Beavers, Shane Berkery, Almendra Bertoni, Szabolcs Bozó, Rong Bao, André Butzer, Brian Calvin, Camilla Engström, Alfonso Gonzalez Jr., Dhewadi Hadjab, Alexander James, Jordan Kasey, Arghavan Khosravi, Basil Kincaid, Maria Kreyn, Austin Lee, Studio Lenca, Rūtė Merk, Sarah Meyohas, Desire Moheb-Zandi, Gus Monday, Ariana Papademetropoulos, Harrison Pearce, Marria Pratts, Elsa Rouy, Stickymonger, Su Su, Aico Tsumori, Felix Treadwell, Sun Yitian.
Together, these artists represent a constellation of voices shaping contemporary art at the highest level.
Shenzhen as a Global Cultural Hub
The choice of Shenzhen is deliberate. Known for its innovation in technology and design, the city now asserts itself as a center for international culture. The Sea World Culture and Art Center provides the ideal platform for this global dialogue, bringing world-class artists to one of the fastest-growing cultural destinations in Asia.
Exhibition Information
- Exhibition Title: Redefining the Quadrant
- Venue: Sea World Culture and Art Center, Shenzhen
- Curator: Sonia Borrell, Art Belina (Hong Kong)
- Artists: 35 international contemporary artists
- Dates: July 1st- October 8th 2025
