Redefining What It Means to Care for a Loved One While Also Practicing Self-Care

DETROIT, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an occupational therapist for more than 40 years and a caregiver for her mother who suffered from Alzheimer's, Claudia Cassidy Bennett, Ph.D., OT has experienced firsthand the challenges that come with being a caregiver. She now wants to help others who find themselves in the role of a caregiver through her new book, "Caregiving Reimagined: A Practical and Spiritual Guide for Family Caregivers."

Bennett acknowledges that caregiving is an experience many people are unprepared for, and while love, compassion and empathy are valuable traits, she argues that successful caregiving also requires anticipation, planning, and spiritual grounding. She offers readers practical strategies, emotional support and spiritual wisdom to help caregivers navigate their journey with grace and resilience.

"I wrote this book to share both my personal and professional insights into caregiving, with the goal of providing guidance and support to others on this journey," Bennett said. "My hope is to help caregivers navigate their experiences with greater understanding and meaning while reassuring them that they are not alone."

In "Caregiving Reimagined," she introduces the eight caregiving stages, which reflect the emotional and practical evolution that caregivers undergo. Unlike a traditional Hero's Journey or the Five Stages of Grief, these stages; essence, the warrior, doubt, competence, anger, realization, alignment and the paradox, are fluid, and caregivers move between them based on their circumstances.

"Caregiving is about balancing practicality with compassion," Bennett said. "Smart strategies ease the workload, while reflection and spiritual practices bring resilience and meaning. Caregivers often face a range of complex emotions, and It's okay to feel anger, resentment, or even dislike the role at times, these feelings are valid, and many others share them. Every stage brings new challenges, but adapting can turn the journey into an opportunity for growth, deeper relationships, and renewed purpose."

"Caregiving Reimagined" is more than a memoir, it is a compassionate guide that validates the struggles and triumphs of caregiving. The book serves as both a companion and a roadmap for those who find themselves in the challenging but profound role of caregiver.

About the author

Claudia Cassidy Bennett, Ph.D., OT has been an occupational therapist for more than 40 years. She holds specialty certifications in Neuro-developmental Treatment and Sensory Integration and Praxis testing. She founded Children's Developmental Therapy in Ann Arbor, Mich. and taught in the occupational therapy department at Eastern Michigan University. She earned her doctorate from Michigan State University in American Studies. She and her husband, Steven, split their time between Michigan and Montana.

