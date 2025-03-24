Redefining Women's Cancer Care: Delivering Smarter, Safer Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Success in bringing more effective treatments to market depends on designing studies that prioritize patient safety and experience. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speakers will discuss ways to enhance both patient recruitment and patient satisfaction, through a focus on safety monitoring, reducing trial burden, overcoming screening delays, providing proper training for sites and using patient-reported outcomes as endpoints.

Register for this webinar today to explore innovative approaches to enhancing clinical trials for breast and gynecological cancers.

Join experts from Premier Research, Dr. Ashley Herrick, PhD, Vice President, Oncology Program Strategy; and Dr. Sandy Shah, MD, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Oncology/Hematology, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Redefining Women's Cancer Care: Delivering Smarter, Safer Clinical Trials.

