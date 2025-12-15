Redemption Addiction Treatment Center Expands to New Jersey

"With our South Jersey expansion, we're building on a simple belief: recovery is possible for anyone, and we're here to prove it." — Brandon Novak & Matt Ganem Post this

Why the Pennsville Expansion Matters:

Greater Accessibility: Many individuals in New Jersey and neighboring states have faced long drives or limited access to quality dual-diagnosis treatment. The Pennsville facility reduces travel barriers and expands vital treatment capacity for a region in need.

Comprehensive, Personalized Care: Treatment plans are tailored to each individual's history, needs, and goals while combining therapies such as cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma-informed therapy, family reintegration, group therapy, relapse prevention, and aftercare planning.

Empathy and Shared Experience: Every staff member has personally walked the path to recovery, allowing them to offer genuine empathy, relatability, and real-world guidance.

Spotlight on Brandon Novak — Leader, Advocate, Inspiration

Brandon Novak, once a professional skateboarder and MTV personality, spent decades battling heroin addiction before achieving sobriety in 2015. Since then, he has transformed his life and become a powerful voice for recovery nationwide. As a bestselling author, certified intervention professional, and in-demand motivational speaker, Novak has dedicated himself to helping others overcome addiction through education, advocacy, and by building recovery-focused resources.

"Addiction is not a death sentence," said Brandon Novak, Co-founder of Redemption. "By expanding into Pennsville, we're giving more people the opportunity to reclaim their lives; offering hope, healing, and a path forward with dignity and support."

Under his leadership, Redemption is more than a treatment center, it's a community rooted in hope, second chances, and accountability. Novak's own journey from chaos to stability underpins the center's philosophy: redemption is possible, and lasting recovery is within reach.

About Redemption Addiction Treatment Center

Redemption is an addiction treatment center built by and for individuals who have experienced addiction themselves. The center offers a continuum of care from partial hospitalization to outpatient services, employing evidence-based practices and a holistic, client-centered approach. Treatment plans are customized to the unique needs of each individual, addressing not only addiction, but underlying mental health issues and life circumstances.

