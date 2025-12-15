Redesigned MedShadow.org website provides improved ways to explore side effects and safety of medications

"With our new site, we can reach and support even more people with in-depth reporting, resources, and advocacy." - Diane Salvatore Post this

MedShadow's mission is to shed light on the benefits and side effects of medicines. With article series, webinars, newsletters, and social media posts on topics such as "Investigating Generics" and "FDA Side Effects Updates," the site offers a unique take on medication safety and side effects to help people make more informed choices and advocate for themselves and their families. MedShadow also thoughtfully explores integrative medicine options and lifestyle and nutrition changes that can accrue to improved health.

The homepage serves up the site's signature content on generics, FDA drug updates and recalls, supplements, statins, Zyn, insomnia, hormone therapy, vaccines and more, and also offers users helpful resources such as a glossary of medical terms, an explanation of clinical trial protocols, and a list of the biggest TV drug ad spenders. A new, state-of-the-art commenting tool allows visitors to comment easily in a community environment so they can see how others are considering and responding to the insights and issues explored. All articles can also now be printed and easily shared, and a "Watch" section includes a robust library of videos and social media content.

The majority of MedShadow users are mobile-first, and the design improvements have been optimized for both IOS and Android devices. MedShadow website visitors are generally 57% female and 43% male and represent all age-ranges evenly, from 18 to 65 year-olds.

"MedShadow's content deeply resonates for so many people– from those navigating generic drug inconsistency in their mental health drugs, to those taking multiple medications and wanting to explore deprescription options," added Salvatore. "What so many of our audience members have in common is that they want full disclosure about how an RX or OTC drug may affect them, and they want their concerns taken seriously. With our new site, we can reach and support even more people with in-depth reporting, resources, and advocacy."

Explore the site and share your feedback at MedShadow.org.

About MedShadow Foundation:

MedShadow Foundation, founded in 2013, is a nonprofit that focuses on the safest ways to take over-the-counter and prescription medications, as well as lifestyle and nutrition options. Medications have many benefits, but knowing how to balance these against their potential side effects is essential. Side effects can sometimes be difficult to recognize, so MedShadow works to illuminate and explain medication reactions that may be otherwise minimized or obscured. MedShadow does not accept or receive any financial support or funding from the pharmaceutical or supplement industries, and requires that all staff, writers, advisors and other partners be free from any financial relationships with such companies. medshadow.org

Media Contact

Lisa Jaycox, MedShadow Foundation, 1 646-244-6992, [email protected], https://medshadow.org/

SOURCE MedShadow Foundation