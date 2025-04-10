Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. Implements Leading Cyber Security Solution to Protect Clients

The SEC has made it clear that cybersecurity, client data protection, and operational resilience are top concerns. Post this

"Sophisticated cyber actors exploit vulnerabilities to steal information and investments and work to develop capabilities to disrupt, destroy, or threaten the delivery of essential services to clients. The SEC has made it clear that cybersecurity, client data protection, and operational resilience are top concerns. I am extremely pleased that we have implemented a comprehensive cyber policy, supporting technology, and training for our advisors that goes well beyond the requirements of the SEC. This truly signifies how committed we are to protecting personal data and investments." said Dan Hunt, CEO of Redhawk.

"In today's digital era, consumer data fuels businesses, making it an irresistible goldmine for cybercriminals. According to Accenture's Cost of Cybercrime Study, while 43% of cyber-attacks target small businesses, only 14% are equipped to defend themselves. We are extremely pleased to be working with Redhawk to make them an industry leader in cyber security." stated Mark Torello, Partner-in-Charge of Whittlesey Technology.

About Redhawk Wealth Advisors

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory ("RIA") firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides wealth management, retirement plan, and practice management services to independent advisor representatives and their clients. To learn more, visit www.redhawkwa.com.

About Whittlesey Technology

For 30 years, Whittlesey Technology has helped businesses and nonprofit organizations stay secure. Our approach is tailored, compliance-driven, and backed by industry-leading expertise. To learn more, visit www.wadvising.com/technology.

