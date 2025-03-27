Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. Named to Newsweek's America's Top Financial Advisory Firms

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. ("Redhawk"), a national full-service registered investment advisor, announced today that it is recognized as one of America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized the top financial advisory firms in the United States, by conducting a large-scale study based on the analysis of over 15,000 financial advisories registered with the SEC.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. ("Redhawk"), a national full-service registered investment advisor, announced today that it is recognized as one of America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized the top financial advisory firms in the United States, by conducting a large-scale study based on the analysis of over 15,000 financial advisories registered with the SEC.

Of the 15,000 firms that were included in the study, only 750 firms qualified for the report. Redhawk received the highest rating of five stars for advisory firms that manage assets between $1B and $5B. You can access the study at https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-top-financial-advisory-firms-2025

"We are so pleased and grateful to be included in such a quality group of investment advisory firms in this year's Newsweek Plant-A Insights Group selection process. It's also nice to know that after 18 years of doing this, we are continuing to improve. I am especially excited for all our advisors and clients who count on us to serve them every single day to the very best of our ability. We certainly hope to make additional strides to stay ahead of the constantly evolving landscape of financial services." said Dan Hunt, CEO of Redhawk.

"In today's financial landscape, Americans want more than just advice—they want a trusted partner to help them achieve their financial goals. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025, highlighting companies that exemplify what it means to be a financial leader in today's market." – Nancy Cooper – Global Editor in Chief – Newsweek

About Redhawk Wealth Advisors

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory ("RIA") firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides wealth management, retirement plan, and practice management services to independent advisor representatives and their clients. To learn more, visit www.redhawkwa.com.

Disclosures

Redhawk Wealth Advisors was recognized in Newsweek's America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025 ranking. This ranking was compiled by Newsweek and is based on publicly available data, peer recommendations, and other third-party research methodologies. Redhawk Wealth Advisors did not pay a fee to be included in this ranking; however, the firm may purchase marketing materials or reprints after being recognized.

The ranking does not evaluate the quality of investment advice or services provided by Redhawk Wealth Advisors, nor does it indicate any particular level of skill or training. Rankings and recognitions by unaffiliated publications should not be considered an endorsement or a guarantee of future investment performance. Investors should conduct their own research and due diligence when selecting a financial advisory firm.

For more information on the methodology used in the ranking, please visit Newsweek's website. Investment advisory services are offered through Redhawk Wealth Advisors, a registered investment advisor.

Media Contact

Tina Thorner, Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc., 1 (952) 835-4295 2, [email protected], www.redhawkwa.com

