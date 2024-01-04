RedHunt Labs Achieves Prestigious CREST Accreditation for Penetration Testing Services

CREST is delighted to welcome RedHunt Labs as an accredited member company. RedHunt Labs' membership for its penetration testing services demonstrates that the company consistently delivers the highest professional security services standards to its customers. - Rowland Johnson, President of CREST Post this

In endorsing RedHunt Labs' achievement, Rowland Johnson, President of CREST, stated, "CREST is delighted to welcome RedHunt Labs as an accredited member company. RedHunt Labs has been through a demanding assessment process that examined test methodologies, legal and regulatory requirements, data protection standards, logging and auditing, internal and external communications with stakeholders, as well as how test data security is maintained. RedHunt Labs' membership for its penetration testing services demonstrates that the company consistently delivers the highest professional security services standards to its customers."

Mr. Sudhanshu Chauhan, Director/ Co-founder of RedHunt Labs, expressed his excitement about the accreditation, stating, "We are thrilled to receive the CREST accreditation, a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team. This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing top-notch cybersecurity services that empower organizations to defend against evolving cyber threats and help organizations continuously secure their external Attack Surface."

While leaving a comment about this achievement, Mr. Shubham Mittal, Co-founder of RedHunt Labs, mentioned, "As cyber threats continue to evolve, organizations face increasing challenges in securing their digital assets. RedHunt Labs, with its CREST-accredited penetration, stands as a trusted partner and assures our clients or any organization seeking robust cybersecurity measures that we adhere to the industry's most stringent ethical and technical standards."

For more information about RedHunt Labs and its CREST-accredited penetration testing services, please visit https://redhuntlabs.com/ or write to us at [email protected].

About RedHunt Labs

RedHunt Labs is a UK Based Attack Surface Management company, that helps organizations keep track of their true Attack Surface on a continuous basis and identify security risks and exposures before attackers do. RedHunt Labs helps organizations capture their Unknown Unknowns, including Untracked Assets, Shadow IT, Crown Jewels, etc. which can expose a security misconfiguration or sensitive data.

About CREST

CREST is an international not-for-profit, membership body representing the global cybersecurity industry. CREST has over 300 accredited member companies and certifies thousands of professionals across the globe. CREST is working with governments, regulators, academia, training partners, professional bodies, and many other stakeholders to build and raise standards in the global cybersecurity industry.

Media Contact

Sudhanshu Chauhan, RedHunt Labs, 91 9971658929, [email protected], https://redhuntlabs.com/

SOURCE RedHunt Labs