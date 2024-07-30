Rediker Software Appoints Ted Chmura III as Director of Sales

Appointed the new Director of Sales at Rediker Software, Ted Chmura III will lead the sales team in driving growth and expanding the company's footprint in the ed-tech market.
HAMPDEN, Mass., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rediker Software, a leading provider of student administrative software solutions for K-12 schools, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ted Chmura III as the new Director of Sales. In his new role, Ted will lead the sales team in driving growth and expanding the company's footprint in the ed-tech market.
Ted has many years of experience in Sales, Marketing, and Technology. For over a decade, he has served as the Technical Sales Manager for Rediker Software. He has played a key role in showcasing the company's administrative software solutions in informative webinars and presentations to schools around the world. Known for his enthusiasm and in-depth knowledge of Rediker's software capabilities, Ted effectively connects with educators, understanding their specific needs and translating those insights into tailored solutions. His efforts have not only highlighted the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of Rediker's products, but have also underscored their impact on enhancing administrative processes within schools.
"I am thrilled to take on this new challenge as Director of Sales," said Ted Chmura. "Rediker Software has long been at the forefront of delivering innovative, affordable solutions that empower educators and streamline school operations. Our goal is to save schools time and money so they can spend less time with data and more time with students. That's what's most important here at Rediker. I look forward to further strengthening our relationships with schools worldwide and driving continued success."
Ted Chmura's appointment reaffirms Rediker Software's mission to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of educational institutions. His leadership will be instrumental in driving strategies that foster growth and propel the company forward in its next stages of development.
About Rediker Software
For more than 45 years, Rediker Software has been a leader in school administrative software for private, public, international, religious, and independent schools. The company's products include AdminPlus, an online SIS solution, AdmissionsPlus, TeacherPlus Gradebook, PlusPortals, and RediSite school websites. Learn more about Rediker Software at https://www.rediker.com.
