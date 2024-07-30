Rediker Software Appoints Ted Chmura III as Director of Sales

"Our goal is to save schools time and money so they can spend less time with data and more time with students. That's what's most important here at Rediker. I look forward to further strengthening our relationships with schools worldwide and driving continued success." Post this

"I am thrilled to take on this new challenge as Director of Sales," said Ted Chmura. "Rediker Software has long been at the forefront of delivering innovative, affordable solutions that empower educators and streamline school operations. Our goal is to save schools time and money so they can spend less time with data and more time with students. That's what's most important here at Rediker. I look forward to further strengthening our relationships with schools worldwide and driving continued success."

Ted Chmura's appointment reaffirms Rediker Software's mission to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of educational institutions. His leadership will be instrumental in driving strategies that foster growth and propel the company forward in its next stages of development.

About Rediker Software

For more than 45 years, Rediker Software has been a leader in school administrative software for private, public, international, religious, and independent schools. The company's products include AdminPlus, an online SIS solution, AdmissionsPlus, TeacherPlus Gradebook, PlusPortals, and RediSite school websites. Learn more about Rediker Software at https://www.rediker.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Biron, Rediker Software, 8002139860, [email protected], www.rediker.com

