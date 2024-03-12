Rediker Software Sets New Standard in Admissions and Enrollment Management Solutions for K-12 Schools with Latest AdmissionsPlus Update

We listened to our valued customers and focused on creating an even more user-friendly and efficient experience for managing admissions. The result is a software solution that empowers schools to attract, engage, and welcome new students with ease. Post this

Key Features of the new AdmissionsPlus include:

Enhanced User Interface: A modern, intuitive design for an improved user experience. Streamlined workflows and a clear information hierarchy ensure everyone stays informed and on the same page.

Features for All Types of K-12 Schools: AdmissionsPlus is designed for all types of PK-12 schools, including charter, independent, international, and public schools.

Improved Workflow: Streamlined operations for quicker and more efficient admissions management, saving valuable time and eliminating errors.

Mobile Device Support: Responsive design for easy access on various devices.

Customization Options: Tailored features to suit the unique requirements of different schools and grades.

Powerful Reporting and Analytics: Gain deeper insights into your admissions data with comprehensive reports and analytics. Track applicant demographics, recruitment efforts, and enrollment trends to make informed decisions and optimize your strategy.

Seamless Integrations: AdmissionsPlus seamlessly integrates with Rediker's AdminPlus SIS, and also works with any SIS.

Rediker Software is committed to providing K-12 schools with innovative solutions that simplify operations and enhance student success. The latest version of AdmissionsPlus is a testament to that commitment, offering schools a streamlined and user-friendly way to manage enrollment and build a strong foundation for their students' future.

For more information about AdmissionsPlus and the new features, and to take a guided tour, please visit Rediker's Admissions and Enrollment page.

About Rediker Software:

For more than 45 years, Rediker Software has been a leader in school administrative software for private, public, international, religious, and independent schools. The company's products include AdminPlus, a cloud-based SIS solution, TeacherPlus Gradebook, ParentPlus and StudentPlus Web Portals, AdmissionsPlus, and Teacher Evaluator. For more information about Rediker Software, please visit http://www.rediker.com

