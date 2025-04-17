Rediscover your true identity as a child of the Living God in 'Grace to Birth Revival'

Ric Steininger invites believers to step into their sonship revealed and manifest Heaven on Earth

CAIRNS, Australia, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pastor, author and spiritual teacher Ric Steininger announces the release of "Grace to Birth Revival" (published by Xlibris AU), the fourth volume in the series "Power of God Is Found In The Secret Place." This latest installment is a timely and revelatory invitation to believers everywhere: to step beyond passive faith and rise into their full identity as sons and daughters of God.

Written from a place of inspiration rather than premeditation, "Grace to Birth Revival" is a compelling call to walk in the same glory that rested upon Christ Jesus. It teaches readers how to connect intimately with God, access divine power, and live a life fully awakened to their heavenly inheritance. Through personal insight and spiritual revelation, the book reveals how God desires to manifest himself through his people — not only in personal transformation, but in the healing and revival of the world.

"This book is about how God desires to 'reveal' to you your sonship," Steininger states. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, the author answered, "To show and make known our true destiny. And to walk more fuller in it. To be made aware of your inherent capacity to walk full of the Glory of God on Earth. That each of us are on a journey of 'returning'. Returning back into all that was lost man in the Beginning."

In a world marked by grief, confusion and spiritual fatigue, "Grace to Birth Revival" offers a beacon of hope and clarity. It reminds the reader of who they truly are — loved, valued, empowered, and called to carry God's glory into every sphere of life.

The book is available now at major booksellers and online platforms. Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/850054-grace-to-birth-revival to get a copy.

About the Author

Ric Steininger is a pastor in Cairns, Australia, a husband, a father, and a passionate landscape photographer. Raised in a Christian home, he embarked on a journey of faith in his 20s that took him from the wilderness of Canada to the depths of God's Word. Through solitude in nature and years of study, Steininger developed a rich well of insight and personal revelation. He has authored four volumes under the series "Power of God Is Found In The Secret Place." The series includes previous titles "Seeking the Presence of God," "A Study on Spiritual Warfare," and "Planting Heaven on Earth," each building toward the vision fulfilled in "Grace to Birth Revival."

