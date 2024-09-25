Rediscovering the lost art of listening with the wine2wine Business Forum

The program for this year's wine2wine Business Forum rediscovers the lost art of listening and brings participants face-to-face in the kind of intimate groups that enable them to get business done. Post this

Fewer more targeted sessions: this year the program includes 8 knowledge-based sessions, in the main Auditorium and without overlapping timetables, with international speakers selected from among the leading experts in the sector.

More structured networking: a substantial part of the 2024 activities will take the form of 80 hands-on workshops, held in small, limited-capacity rooms, designed to facilitate direct conversation and the development of meaningful relationships between participants.

More space for tastings: the 6 tasting sessions of the 2024 edition will host up to 150 people at a time and will explore significant trends and topics for the wine business together with internationally renowned sommeliers and experts.

The program of structured networking events, hosted in collaboration with ITA, the Italian Trade Agency, include:

Winemaker and consultant Dorli Muhr will examine the wine markets of Switzerland , Austria , and Germany

will examine the wine markets of , , and Wine educator and entrepreneur Shigeru Hayashi will unpack the great potential of the Japanese market of Italian wine

will unpack the great potential of the Japanese market of Italian wine Vinitaly International Academy Italian Wine Ambassador Jaeyeon Kwon will explore the potential of Korea's wine market

will explore the potential of Korea's wine market Italian Wine Ambassador Alice Wong will lead a discussion on the increasing importance of women wine buyers in East Asia

will lead a discussion on the increasing importance of women wine buyers in Sara D'Amato , a Toronto -based wine consultant, educator, sommelier, wine critic, and principal partner with WineAlign.com, will explore the latest trends in Italian wine imports to Canada .

, a -based wine consultant, educator, sommelier, wine critic, and principal partner with WineAlign.com, will explore the latest trends in Italian wine imports to . Journalist and sommelier Anastasia Naumetskaya will introduce the topic of winemaking and the wine market in Kazakhstan today

today Wine educator and consultant Fred F.A. Nijhuis will outline the current challenges facing the Dutch market

will outline the current challenges facing the Dutch market Saija Kovalainen , managing director of Social Wines, will provide an update on the changing dynamics of the Finnish wine market

, managing director of Social Wines, will provide an update on the changing dynamics of the Finnish wine market Wine importer Marius Odland will lead a discussion on how to approach the Norwegian market

will lead a discussion on how to approach the Norwegian market Granit Feneri, a Trade Analyst at the Italian Trade Agency Office in Stockholm , will explore the role of AI in shaping Sweden's wine market

, will explore the role of AI in shaping wine market Vinitaly International Academy Italian Wine Ambassador Jessica Anne Tan will unpack consumer habits in Singapore

will unpack consumer habits in Claudio Povero , ITA trade analyst in London , and Joanna Dabrowska , data scientist, strategic leader and consultant, will outline the current landscape of Italian wine in the UK market

, ITA trade analyst in , and , data scientist, strategic leader and consultant, will outline the current landscape of Italian wine in the UK market Mirella Menglide , senior trade analyst at the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) will explore new trends in the US wine market, including "neo-prohibitionism" and "premiumization"

Announcing the new format, Stevie Kim, Managing Partner Vinitaly, commented: "The international wine community has spoken, and we have listened. The program for this year's wine2wine Business Forum rediscovers the lost art of listening and brings participants face-to-face in the kind of intimate groups that enable them to get business done. There are no live streams, no remote speakers, no hybrid, Zoom or online networking platforms. The whole event is designed to give participants the time, space and context they need to exchange information and create meaningful relationships."

Full details, including the full program and registration, are available online at: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/

About: wine2wine Business Forum is the international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere which has been held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2024 will take place on 4 and 5 November at the Palaexpo of Veronafiere. Over the years, the event has become an important point of reference for producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their business all over the world. wine2wine Business Forum offers unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with industry professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and includes face-to-face sessions, seminars and interactive workshops that aim to provide participants with practical tools to improve their business. The speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the world of wine, from Italy and abroad. Further information is available at the event website. You can also contact the event team by email at [email protected].

