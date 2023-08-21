Redishred Acquisition Inc. Announces Strategic Alliance with Document Security Solutions

We are thrilled to participate in the Mentor-Protege program and support a Veteran-Owned business. We are committed to providing the infrastructure and transferring the knowledge to support Document Security Solutions' growth through DOCUREDI. Tweet this

Being a leader in the industry, Redishred delivers comprehensive information management solutions while protecting your confidential information. Redishred owns and operates three brands dedicated to secure information destruction, management, and electronic waste recycling, through; PROSHRED® Security, PROSCAN® Solutions, and Secure E-Cycle.

This alliance hopes to establish an extensive network of qualified subcontractors and aims to strengthen our combined service areas beyond the 42 major US markets through the Mentor-Protege program with Document Security Solutions. By implementing Redishred's best practices, Document Security Solutions will enhance its service offerings and benefit from Redishred's expertise. Docuredi creates a seamless and integrated shredding and information management experience for customers, expanding the range of locations and service offerings for a more efficient information destruction and management solution.

"Parish Morris stated "This SBA (Small Business Administrator) Mentor-protIgI gives us the opportunity to use our GSA schedule on a much larger scale. As a Veteran-Owned company, he is passionate about hiring veterans around the world."

Dave Knowles, VP of National Business Development at REDISHRED, expressed great enthusiasm regarding the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to participate in the Mentor-Protege program and support a Veteran-Owned business. We are committed to providing the infrastructure and transferring the knowledge to support Document Security Solutions' growth through DOCUREDI." highlighting REDISHRED's dedication to the development and success of Document Security Solutions through the program, emphasizing their commitment to sharing their expertise and resources.

About Document Security Solutions

Document Security Solutions is an 8(A) certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business. Founder & President Parish Morris is a service-disabled veteran and retired after serving 20 faithful and honorable years in the United States Marine Corps. Under his leadership, Document Security Solutions has successfully provided the most innovative Document destruction, records Information, and Management to Federal, State, and local agencies.

For more information, please visit: https://documentsecuritysolutions.net/

About Redishred Acquisition Inc.

Redishred Acquisition Inc. ("Redishred") owns and operates as the owner of the PROSHRED®, PROSCAN®, and Secure e- Cycle brands, trademarks, and intellectual property in the United States. Redishred digitizes, secures, shreds, and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. As a leader and pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry, Redishred is proud to hold both ISO 9001 Certified by NSF-ISR and NAID AAA Certifications demonstrating our commitment and dedication to upholding the highest of standards in the industry. It is Redishred's vision to be the 'system of choice' in providing digital retention, secure shredding, and recycling services.

For more information, please visit: https://www.proshred.com/redishred/

