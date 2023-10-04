Redspin Announces Contract With DoD Prime Contractor to Provide CMMC Services

"We are excited to partner with this prime contractor to ensure their compliance with CMMC standards," said Brian McManamon, President at Redspin. "Our team is dedicated to providing top-tier CMMC services, and we look forward to assisting them and their suppliers in meeting CMMC objectives." Tweet this

CMMC, developed by the U.S. DoD, is a framework designed to strengthen the cybersecurity practices of defense contractors working with the DoD. The CMMC initiative is critical for businesses in the defense and aerospace sectors, ensuring the protection of sensitive information and national security interests.

"We are excited to partner with this prime contractor to ensure their compliance with CMMC standards," said Brian McManamon, President at Redspin. "Our team is dedicated to providing top-tier CMMC services, and we look forward to assisting them and their suppliers in meeting CMMC objectives."

This prime contractor is renowned for its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that protect national security interests worldwide. Its partnership with Redspin further highlights the importance of strong cybersecurity practices within the defense and aerospace industries. It underscores both organizations' dedication to protecting critical information and national security interests.

About Redspin

Redspin is a division of cybersecurity and compliance company Clearwater, which focuses on improving the cyber readiness and resiliency of federal and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations. As the first Authorized CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), Redspin has the expertise and experience to help organizations minimize cyber risks and protect sensitive information.

