Redspin Announces Contract With DoD Prime Contractor to Provide CMMC Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redspin, a division of Clearwater and the first Authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO), is proud to announce a strategic partnership with a renowned international technology-led defense, aerospace, and security prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). This collaboration highlights Redspin's expertise in providing Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) services that help safeguard sensitive information and protect data flowing through our national defense supply chain.
Under this partnership, Redspin will leverage its extensive experience in CMMC to conduct a Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment Program (JSVAP). The primary objective is to assist the prime contractor in adhering to the forthcoming CMMC requirements, expected to be finalized next year. Additionally, Redspin will conduct CMMC Level 2 certification assessments for the prime contractor's numerous divisions, as well as provide its suppliers with training on CMMC requirements, CMMC gap analysis, CMMC assessments, and ongoing CMMC support services. Redspin's specialized team of cybersecurity experts will work closely with this contractor and its subcontractors to ensure compliance with the rigorous CMMC standards.
CMMC, developed by the U.S. DoD, is a framework designed to strengthen the cybersecurity practices of defense contractors working with the DoD. The CMMC initiative is critical for businesses in the defense and aerospace sectors, ensuring the protection of sensitive information and national security interests.
"We are excited to partner with this prime contractor to ensure their compliance with CMMC standards," said Brian McManamon, President at Redspin. "Our team is dedicated to providing top-tier CMMC services, and we look forward to assisting them and their suppliers in meeting CMMC objectives."
This prime contractor is renowned for its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that protect national security interests worldwide. Its partnership with Redspin further highlights the importance of strong cybersecurity practices within the defense and aerospace industries. It underscores both organizations' dedication to protecting critical information and national security interests.
