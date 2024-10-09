Redspin Becomes First Organization to Successfully Pass CMMC C3PAO Recertification

"As the first C3PAO, and now the first to pass recertification, we look forward to continuing to set the standard for C3PAOs and CMMC assessments," said Brian McManamon, President of Redspin. Post this

"We are thrilled to complete the first C3PAO recertification," said Brian McManamon, President of Redspin. "This achievement validates our unwavering dedication to supporting our clients in their mission to secure sensitive data and protect the nation's critical information. As the first C3PAO, and now the first to pass recertification, we look forward to continuing to set the standard for C3PAOs and CMMC assessments."

Since its initial authorization as a C3PAO, Redspin has conducted more Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessments (JSVA) than any other organization in the ecosystem. Clients who engage with Redspin benefit from thorough, accurate assessments and an unparalleled depth of knowledge that supports their CMMC readiness and cybersecurity maturity journey.

"As we continue to evolve with CMMC, this recertification is a testament to the depth of our experience and commitment to excellence in every facet of our operations," said Dr. Thomas Graham, VP and CISO at Redspin. "Our clients can be certain that Redspin's proven expertise and dedication will continue to help them navigate CMMC compliance with precision and confidence."

Redspin's leadership in the CMMC ecosystem extends beyond JSVA and CMMC assessments. The company offers a full suite of services, including CMMC consulting, training for Certified CMMC Professionals (CCPs) and Certified CMMC Assessors (CCAs), managed services, and managed cloud services to support organizations in meeting their cybersecurity goals.

About Redspin

Redspin, a division of leading cybersecurity and compliance company Clearwater, specializes in enhancing the cyber readiness and resilience of federal and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations. As the first Authorized CMMC 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), Redspin provides expert guidance to organizations seeking to minimize cyber risks and protect sensitive information.

Media Contact

