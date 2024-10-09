Redspin Becomes First Organization to Successfully Pass CMMC C3PAO Recertification

Redspin Completes First C3PAO Recertification, Solidifying Leadership in Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)
Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redspin, a division of Clearwater and the first authorized Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), proudly announces that it successfully passed its C3PAO recertification under the CMMC 2.0 framework. Having initially earned certification in June 2021, Redspin is now the first C3PAO to undergo and pass the recertification process, further solidifying its position as a leader in the CMMC ecosystem.
This accomplishment demonstrates Redspin's ongoing commitment to excellence and expertise in CMMC. The recertification reinforces Redspin's role as a trusted partner for organizations across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) as they prepare to meet CMMC compliance requirements which are in the final stages of rulemaking.
"We are thrilled to complete the first C3PAO recertification," said Brian McManamon, President of Redspin. "This achievement validates our unwavering dedication to supporting our clients in their mission to secure sensitive data and protect the nation's critical information. As the first C3PAO, and now the first to pass recertification, we look forward to continuing to set the standard for C3PAOs and CMMC assessments."
Since its initial authorization as a C3PAO, Redspin has conducted more Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessments (JSVA) than any other organization in the ecosystem. Clients who engage with Redspin benefit from thorough, accurate assessments and an unparalleled depth of knowledge that supports their CMMC readiness and cybersecurity maturity journey.
"As we continue to evolve with CMMC, this recertification is a testament to the depth of our experience and commitment to excellence in every facet of our operations," said Dr. Thomas Graham, VP and CISO at Redspin. "Our clients can be certain that Redspin's proven expertise and dedication will continue to help them navigate CMMC compliance with precision and confidence."
Redspin's leadership in the CMMC ecosystem extends beyond JSVA and CMMC assessments. The company offers a full suite of services, including CMMC consulting, training for Certified CMMC Professionals (CCPs) and Certified CMMC Assessors (CCAs), managed services, and managed cloud services to support organizations in meeting their cybersecurity goals.
About Redspin
Redspin, a division of leading cybersecurity and compliance company Clearwater, specializes in enhancing the cyber readiness and resilience of federal and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations. As the first Authorized CMMC 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), Redspin provides expert guidance to organizations seeking to minimize cyber risks and protect sensitive information.
Media Contact
Alyssa Martin, W2 Communications, Redspin, (703) 218-3555, [email protected], www.redspin.com
SOURCE Redspin
