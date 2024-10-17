Redspin Named Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Solution of the Year in 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

"Through our Redspin Ready managed program, we support every step of a defense contractor's CMMC cloud journey," said Brian McManamon, President of Redspin. Post this

Among a highly competitive field of submissions, the Redspin Ready program stood out as this year's top Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Solution. With the finalization of the CMMC rule, DIB contractors need trusted solutions to help them develop strong cybersecurity capabilities and meet Department of Defense (DoD) requirements. Redspin Ready fulfills end-to-end CMMC compliance and security requirements for the DIB, with guidance and support from the team that was first to become an Authorized CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) and the first to be re-certified under CMMC 2.0.

"Redspin possesses the technical expertise and in-depth knowledge of CMMC required to help contractors stay compliant and manage their data securely," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Redspin Ready is more than just a solution—it represents a breakthrough in cybersecurity and compliance for the DIB, reinforcing DoD contractors against cyber threats and protecting the integrity of essential defense operations."

A strong data management program is essential for defense contractors. However, many companies lack resources in this critical area, leading to potentially harmful outcomes. Redspin Ready includes integrated cloud architecture customization, licensing, and continuous cloud management specifically designed to keep sensitive, Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contracting Information (FCI) secure.

"Through our Redspin Ready managed program, we support every step of a defense contractor's CMMC cloud journey," said Brian McManamon, President of Redspin. "Consolidating multiple functions into one comprehensive program reduces costs, simplifies management, and enhances security and operational continuity. Many thanks to CyberSecurity Breakthrough for validating our work and commitment to helping our valued clients achieve end-to-end CMMC compliance and security requirements, ensuring their business is well-positioned for the present and future."

About Redspin

Redspin, a division of the cybersecurity and compliance company Clearwater, specializes in enhancing the cyber readiness and resilience of federal and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations. As the first Authorized CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), Redspin provides expert guidance and support to organizations seeking to minimize cyber risks and protect sensitive information. To learn more, visit http://www.redspin.com.

