Redtail Capital CEO Joins SoCal OASIS™ Pitch Competition Panel

"I am honored to be part of the judging panel," said Jay Goth. "Southern California, especially the inland region, is emerging as a hub for innovation. This event is a prime opportunity for investors and residents to engage with our growing innovation ecosystem."

About the Finalists:

The six finalists, chosen from fourteen semifinalists, represent diverse sectors:

Rito Sur (Indrio Technologies, Riverside ): Laser-based chemical sensors.

): Laser-based chemical sensors. Gina Oliver (From the Land, Yucaipa ): Energy-efficient controlled environment agriculture.

): Energy-efficient controlled environment agriculture. Gabriela Atwater (A&G Electronics, Riverside ): E-waste recycling.

): E-waste recycling. Andrea Cuellar (Laundry to Landscape, Moreno Valley ): Water recycling technology.

): Water recycling technology. Emily Kroll (Necessary Homes, Palm Springs ): economic and ecological housing.

): economic and ecological housing. Roberto Valderrama (Cash Electronics, Rialto): EV range extender technology.

UC Riverside's Role:

UC Riverside, one of the ten campuses of the University of California System, is the leading research university in the Inland Southern California. UC Riverside is at the forefront of addressing regional and global challenges. The campus thrives on its diverse community and is dedicated to equity and inclusivity in research and innovation.

The SoCal Oasis Initiative

The Opportunity to Advance Sustainability Innovation and Social Inclusion (OASIS) is a public-private partnership led by UC Riverside. It aims to drive regional economic development through research, innovation, and workforce development in sustainability and social inclusion. OASIS has secured over $65 million in funding for its SoCal OASIS TM Park, marking a significant phase in the OASIS Innovation Hub.

The SoCal Oasis Challenge

This program is a part of the OASIS portfolio of programs, focusing on building a pipeline of promising innovative startups in sustainability and climate technology, particularly from underrepresented groups. The program includes state-of-the-art facilities and comprehensive business support services delivered by UCR EPIC Small Business Development Center. The SoCal OASIS TM challenge has been made possible through the support of the James Irvine Foundation and the US Bank. For more information: [email protected]

About Redtail Capital:

Located in Murrieta, California, Redtail Capital specializes in helping early-stage companies. Led by Jay Goth, the firm emphasizes collaboration to bridge science, data, and marketing for a sustainable future. Jay is the executive director of InSoCal CONNECT, a nonprofit dedicated to the growth of business in the Inland Southern California area. He is also actively involved with Tech Coast Angels Inland Empire, SoCal Bio, and OCTANE.

