RedThread Report Reveals 50% Drop in L&D's Involvement in Strategic Discussions, Offers Framework for Reclaiming Influence

"L&D needs to reclaim its strategic voice or risk becoming irrelevant," said Dani Johnson, Co-founder and Principal Analyst at RedThread Research. "More than just talking about being strategic, they need to align, act on, and operationalize it. That means doing things differently, thinking more strategically, and embedding learning into the heart of the organization."

The report highlights several pressing insights, including:

Declining Strategic Influence: L&D's diminishing role in strategy discussions has led to a more tactical and reactive function in many organizations.

The Importance of Articulating Strategy: Many L&D leaders lack a clearly communicated and well-defined strategy, further compounding their inability to respond effectively to changing business needs.

Collaboration as a Cornerstone: Successful employee development requires structured collaboration and cooperation across departments, challenging entrenched mindsets about L&D's role. L&D functions need a plan for how to best collaborate with other business functions.

Balancing Stability with Flexibility: While adaptability is essential, the report argues that stability also forms the foundation for long-term success in L&D efforts.

A Five-Part Strategic Framework: The study provides a detailed framework comprising five core elements of an L&D Strategy—Organizational Alignment, Employee Impact, Operations and Governance, Tech and Data, and Stakeholder Engagement.

"Learning and Development can't afford to play it safe," added Johnson. "They must be prepared to continually evolve— locking down what works while still flexing to meet what comes next. And they need to double down on strategy to show how that connects back to outcomes — and prove that L&D is not just a cost center but a critical driver of success."

For access to an infographic of the framework and other exclusive research, navigate to https://members.redthreadresearch.com/spaces/12680089/feed and register for a complimentary Starter Tier membership in the RedThread Research community.

For companies and individuals interested in exploring this research more deeply, RedThread offers exclusive membership opportunities. Join the RedThread research community or the Tech Consortium by visiting the RedThread website (https://www.redthreadresearch.com) or reaching out to RedThread by emailing [email protected].

About RedThread Research

At RedThread Research, we get it.

Sure, we're experts in performance, people analytics, learning, and D&I – and we're well-versed in the technologies that support them. But we're also truth-seekers and storytellers in an industry often short on substance, and too full of #!%. Our mission (indeed, our very reason for existing) is to cut through the noise, and amplify what's good. We look for the connections (or red threads) between people, data, and ideas – even among seemingly unrelated concepts. The result is high-quality, unbiased, transformative foresight that helps you build a stronger business.

To learn more, visit https://www.redthreadresearch.com.

