RedThread Research Launches 2 New Reports on Manager Effectiveness, with Urgent Call for Action

The latest research observes a shocking and significant decline in manager effectiveness since 2020. In 2023, only just over a third of employees said their manager was highly effective at enabling them to do their work most effectively — a 19-point drop with lasting repercussions on employee NPS, productivity, and engagement. This report is timely as managers are facing more intense pressure from new challenges such as AI adoption driving feelings of hope and anxiety, increased scrutiny of labor practices, and both mounting hiring struggles and dwindling resources.

When employees believe their managers are highly effective, according to the report, they are:

-3.16x more likely to give a positive NPS score

-1.8x more likely to report themselves as productive

-1.7x more likely to be highly engaged

"35% of employees in 2023 believe their managers are great at enabling them to work effectively," said Stacia Garr, RedThread co-founder and principal analyst. "And we see a real opportunity for managers to better enable younger workers. Organizations have a real chance to step up and proactively equip managers with the tools and resources to succeed. That means offering always-on guidance, removing barriers, and earning their trust."

The new report also outlines six practices that RedThread has identified that organizations must improve for managers to be highly effective and the impact these practices can have on critical business and talent outcomes. These practices are grouped under three action areas: providing always-on direction, removing barriers employees can't overcome, and building trust.

This latest research follows RedThread's April publication of their trends report, "Managers in 2024: Help Needed," https://members.redthreadresearch.com/posts/performance-final-report-managers-in-2024-help-needed-59358974 which unpacks the struggles managers face in fostering employee growth, facilitating effective communication, and encouraging innovative thinking. That research noted a marked reduction in managers' ability to remove barriers, help employees learn from their mistakes, and help them prioritize their goals, with significant impacts on manager-employee relationships and overall workplace morale.

