RedThread Tech Consortium Demonstrates Exceptional Growth and Impact in HR and Learning Tech in First 18 Months

The Consortium now comprises 28 top-tier HR tech vendors that support our mission of unbiased, actionable research. We are thankful to each one for their support and look forward to continuing to delivering insights on tech markets such as learning, people analytics, skills, and more.

The Consortium's membership expansion over the past year and a half is a testament to its effectiveness and appeal across the HR and Learning tech communities. The community now comprises companies such as Augmentir, Betterworks, Bongo Learn, Claro Analytics, Cornerstone, Culture Amp, Degreed, Docebo, Eightfold, go1, LearnUpon, Lightcast, LinkedIn, Medallia, Microsoft, One Model, Perceptyx, Qualitrics, Revelio Labs, Salary.com, SeekOut, TechWolf, Top Employers Institute, Tribute, UKG, Visier, Workday and Workera — all of whom have demonstrated a solid commitment to underwriting high-quality, agnostic industry intelligence.

Stacia Garr, Co-founder and Principal Analyst at RedThread Research, is inspired by the Consortium's impact. "We're so impressed with our members' robust engagement and commitment. Their enthusiasm and support have been instrumental in our ability to produce a full calendar of unbiased, actionable research on the HR tech and learning software industry. It also helps us to see we're making an impact, and our straight-shooting approach is resonating, which is incredibly rewarding for our team."

Dani Johnson, also a Co-founder and Principal Analyst, adds, "The rapid expansion of the Tech Consortium is probably the clearest indicator of the value a community like this provides. We are very excited to provide a place to facilitate meaningful, honest research and create a home for this thriving community of thought leaders in HR and Learning tech."

Culture Amp appreciates the quality and integrity of the research provided. Damon Klotz, Work Culture Evangelist at Culture Amp, states, "Culture Amp's mission is to create a better world of work. Our customers and community rely on us to be at the cutting edge of people science, data, and research. RedThread's commitment to high-quality, unbiased HR technology research made it an easy decision to join RedThread Research's Tech Consortium. We rely on the team at RedThread to provide us with timely insights and bias-free research, and we partner with them to create a better world of work."

Salary.com echoes this sentiment. David J. Williams, Narrative Director at Salary.com, remarks, "Salary.com is thrilled to be a Tech Consortium member and support RedThread's research. Their sharp insights and stellar reputation as an analyst firm set the gold standard in the industry. We are proud to support that kind of cutting-edge work and excited to be a part of the conversations in the Tech Consortium. That community and its resources are absolutely invaluable for navigating HR technology and strategy."

SeekOut has found great value in aligning its marketing strategies through Consortium insights. Lindsay Simons, VP of Corporate Marketing at SeekOut, shares, "Membership in the Tech Consortium has been instrumental in helping us refocus our thought-leadership brand and marketing efforts at SeekOut. The deep knowledge we've gained through membership and participation in this community has inspired and validated our campaign themes, and now we're seeing our message resonate in the market and expand our reach."

Bongo Learn benefits strategically from the Consortium's resources. Josh Kamrath, CEO of Bongo Learn, explains, "The decision to join RedThread enables us to align with industry-expert analysts that elevate our insight into the market and direction, which provides us with access to a wealth of data and research that are crucial for making important business decisions."

Degreed finds dual benefits in their participation. Dan Carlson, Director of Comms, Insights, and Partner Marketing at Degreed, states, "Being a part of the RedThread Tech Consortium is of two-fold benefit to Degreed, in keeping the marketing, sales, and product teams updated with the latest thinking and discussions within the community, and in supporting the forward-thinking research that the analyst team is completing, particularly in skills tech and the current learning ecosystem. There is a wealth of insight coming from the community that helps Degreed better understand where its products fit within an increasingly crowded market, to keep its finger on the pulse of what customers and prospects want and need, and to provide fresh, innovative ideas to support our thought leadership."

As the RedThread Tech Consortium continues to grow and inspire change, companies interested in joining this dynamic community are encouraged to reach out at [email protected] to explore membership opportunities.

