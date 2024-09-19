RedThread Tech Consortium Expands, Showcases Insights in HR Tech 2024 "Moveable Feast": Absorb LMS, OpenSesame, QuestionPro, and ZeroedIn join RedThread's Consortium

"We are excited to partner with our new and existing Tech Consortium members at HR Tech to bring valuable conversations directly to attendees and those interested but unable to be there in person," said Stacia Garr, RedThread's co-founder and principal analyst. Post this

With these additions, the Tech Consortium now boasts 32 members who are committed to advancing HR, learning, and people analytics research through high-quality, unbiased analysis. The Consortium underwrites critical reports on learning tech, skills tech, people analytics, and other emerging areas, driving the future of work and HR technology.

"The Tech Consortium continues to grow, and we are thrilled to welcome these innovative companies into our community," said Dani Johnson, RedThread's co-founder and principal analyst. "Their support makes our research possible and helps us deliver the unbiased insights that push the boundaries of HR technology."

Tech Consortium Members join our Moveable Feast at HR Tech 2024

The Consortium's influence will be front and center at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from September 24–26, 2024. RedThread Research will host a "Moveable Feast" event, featuring live conversations with Tech Consortium members at their booths.

The interactive sessions will be shared on the RedThread LinkedIn page, giving both conference attendees and remote viewers access to thought leadership from top HR technology executives. RedThread Principal Analysts and Cofounders Stacia Garr and Dani Johnson and Senior Analysts Priyanka Mehrotra and Heather Gilmartin Adams will interview industry leaders, field questions, and highlight key trends impacting HR tech, as Consortium members showcase their insights and innovations.

"We are excited to partner with our new and existing Tech Consortium members at HR Tech to bring valuable conversations directly to the attendees," said RedThread Cofounder and Principal analyst Stacia Garr. "The Moveable Feast is a unique opportunity for Consortium members to share their knowledge, and for HR professionals to gain new perspectives—whether they're in Las Vegas or tuning in from afar."

Attendees at HR Tech 2024 can visit the booths of RedThread Tech Consortium members to discover cutting-edge solutions and join exclusive events. Highlights include:

Betterworks — Booth #6909: Check out the HRE award-winning Talent Profiles feature and attend the Betterworks September 26 session on Building Trust in AI.

session on Building Trust in AI. Cornerstone — Booth #8513: Explore new AI-powered workforce agility solutions and join sessions on addressing the workforce readiness gap, featuring Cornerstone's top leaders.

Culture Amp — Booth #6928: Visit Culture Amp to explore their platform's capabilities for improving employee engagement and creating high-performance cultures.

Eightfold — Booth #8518: Learn how to leverage AI for talent transformation in sessions on skills frameworks, talent design, and workforce planning. They will also host a networking event at Libertine Social on September 25 .

One Model — Booth #5509: Enjoy a chat with people analytics experts working passionately on cool stuff like enterprise AI, agentic approaches, and HR data orchestration

— Booth #5509: Enjoy a chat with people analytics experts working passionately on cool stuff like enterprise AI, agentic approaches, and HR data orchestration Lightcast — Booth #6122: Learn how Lightcast's labor market data helps organizations navigate workforce changes with confidence.

Retrain.ai — Booth #3409: Explore how AI insights can help in hiring and retaining the right people.

Revelio Labs — Booth #9406: Learn how Revelio Labs analytics help organizations make decisions based on real-time labor market data.

SeekOut — Booth #6118: Discover how SeekOut helps organizations find and engage diverse talent pools.

TechWolf — Booth #7012: Learn how TechWolf leverages AI to build intelligent, skills-based organizations.

UKG — Booth #8500: Attend UKG's sessions on AI and employee experience, plus interactive demos like an AI-powered SketchBot and a bracelet-making station.

Visier — Booth #7900: Discover Visier Vee, the HRE award-winning HR product that delivers people analytics insights, and join their sessions on workforce planning and optimization.

WilsonHCG/Claro — Booth #5625: Learn about WilsonHCG/Claro's HRE award-winning Labor Market Reports and how their real-time data informs talent strategies.

Workera — Booth #4625: Stop by for a demo of Workera's AI-powered skills intelligence platform.

Workday — Booth #7509: Discover how Workday's AI-driven solutions optimize HR processes and attend a session on how Pfizer is transforming its hiring process with responsible AI.

ZeroedIn — Booth #4622: Discover how ZeroedIn helps organizations turn data into actionable insights for improved productivity.

Four Consortium Members Honored as Top HR Tech Products of the Year

RedThread is also proud to congratulate four Tech Consortium members — Perceptyx, Visier, WilsonHCG/Claro, and Betterworks—for being named 2024 Top HR Tech Products of the Year by Human Resource Executive. According to the publication, the award winners exemplify "a compelling user experience, impactful analytics, customization, effective integration capabilities, and noteworthy innovation."

"Those attributes are all essential for meeting HR's evolving needs and driving success for today's workplaces," said Garr. "The innovative spirit of these providers is part of what makes them dynamic thought-leaders and also vital members of the RedThread community. Our congratulations to them all!"

RedThread's Dani Johnson to appear on HR Tech Panel

RedThread co-founder Dani Johnson will also be speaking at the Women in HR Tech session entitled "Can a Skills-based Framework Resolve the Gender Gap?" along with Katie Coupe, Interim Chief People Officer from SeekOut (a RedThread Research Tech Consortium member), and Sarah Morgan, VP of People Operations at Level Agency. The session will explore how taking a skills-first approach can influence gender parity. The session will be on September 24, from 10:30 AM - 11:15 AM in the Reef DF Ballroom.

Follow the HR Tech Moveable Feast at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redthread-research/

For more information visit http://www.redthreadresearch.com. Join the RedThread Research Tech Consortium and access that cutting-edge research community by emailing [email protected].

About RedThread Research

At RedThread Research, we get it.

Sure, we're experts in performance, people analytics, learning, and D&I – and we're well-versed in the technologies that support them. But we're also truth-seekers and storytellers in an industry often short on substance, and too full of #!%. Our mission (indeed, our very reason for existing) is to cut through the noise, and amplify what's good. We look for the connections (or red threads) between people, data, and ideas – even among seemingly unrelated concepts. The result is high-quality, unbiased, transformative foresight that helps you build a stronger business.

To learn more, visit http://www.redthreadresearch.com

