Reducing Labeling Risks: Applying Pharma's Compliance Playbook to Food Labeling, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why food labeling errors continue to happen despite existing processes. Attendees will gain insights into why labeling errors led to nearly half of food recalls in 2024 and what actionable steps can be taken to avoid food recall. The featured speakers will discuss which pharma's best practices food manufacturers can apply to build stronger labeling standards to minimize compliance risks while increasing speed to market.

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food labeling is more complex than ever. With stricter regulations, increasing consumer expectations and growing sustainability demands, food and beverage manufacturers face increasing pressure to maintain labeling accuracy while staying compliant.

However, labeling errors remain the leading cause of food recalls, posing serious financial, legal and reputational risks to brands. In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore the most common challenges in food labeling, why errors happen and the real-world consequences of non-compliance.