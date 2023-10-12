Redwood Credit Union Builds 418 Bikes for Kids--Inspiring Hope and Fulfilling Dreams

Kids have a lot of screen time these days—whether it's their computer, phone, or television—and it all adds up to a lot of sedentary time. We're hoping these bikes inspire kids to be more active, refresh their minds, and explore their communities. Tweet this

"RCU understands the importance of fostering the well-being of our youth, connecting them with the environment, and providing the freedom of transportation," said Brett Martinez, President and CEO of Redwood Credit Union. "In addition to helping kids, an event like this inspires our team members. It's an opportunity to bring everyone together for a purpose that elevates our connection with each other and our communities."

Eleven nonprofit partners in five North Bay counties and San Francisco selected the children to receive the bikes. Representatives from Specialized, where RCU purchased the bikes, other bike clubs, and the Trope Group were onsite to ensure quality bike-building and also helped transport the bikes.

The 11 nonprofit partners include:

"Kids have a lot of screen time these days—whether it's their computer, phone, or television—and it all adds up to a lot of sedentary time," said Martinez. "We're hoping these bikes inspire kids to be more active, refresh their minds, and explore their communities. We want them to feel excited, valued, and invested in with this gift."

About Redwood Credit Union

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. With a mission to passionately serve the best interests of its Members, team members, and communities, RCU delivers many ways for its Members to save and build money through checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, digital banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, and more. Wealth management and investment services are available through CUSO Financial Services L.P., and insurance and auto-purchasing services are also offered through RCU Services Group (RCU's wholly owned subsidiary). RCU has more than $8 billion in assets and serves more than 445,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah. For more information, call 1 (800) 479-7928, visit redwoodcu.org, or follow RCU on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for news and updates.

Media Contact

Redwood Credit Union Public Relations Department, Redwood Credit Union, 707-576-5224, [email protected], www.redwoodcu.org

