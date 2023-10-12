Redwood Credit Union Builds 418 Bikes for Kids--Inspiring Hope and Fulfilling Dreams

On October 9, 2023, Redwood Credit Union dedicated the day to positively impacting the communities it serves. 850 RCU team members came together to build 418 bikes and donated them to children ages 5–10 years-old.
SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Monday, October 9, 2023, Redwood Credit Union dedicated the day to positively impacting the communities it serves. For its "Day of Impact," also known as "DOI," 850 RCU team members came together at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, built 418 bikes, and donated them to children ages 5–10 years old. Along with a new bike, each child will receive a helmet and a lock for safe and secure ownership.
RCU created its "DOI" program in 2017, and the "I" alternates between Inspiration and Impact. Day of Inspiration focuses on team members' physical, mental, and workplace well-being whereas Day of Impact focuses on inspiring hope and making a positive impact on the lives of others. For its last Day of Impact, RCU employees taught financial education to 3,100 students at 15 high schools across Sonoma, Marin, and Napa counties. This year, RCU brought back Day of Impact with team building, a deepened sense of connection, and the organization's Purpose Statement in mind: to inspire hope and elevate the financial well-being of our communities one person at a time, through good times and bad.
"RCU understands the importance of fostering the well-being of our youth, connecting them with the environment, and providing the freedom of transportation," said Brett Martinez, President and CEO of Redwood Credit Union. "In addition to helping kids, an event like this inspires our team members. It's an opportunity to bring everyone together for a purpose that elevates our connection with each other and our communities."
Eleven nonprofit partners in five North Bay counties and San Francisco selected the children to receive the bikes. Representatives from Specialized, where RCU purchased the bikes, other bike clubs, and the Trope Group were onsite to ensure quality bike-building and also helped transport the bikes.
The 11 nonprofit partners include:
- Sonoma County: Boys & Girls Club, TLC Child & Family Services, La Luz Center
- Napa County: American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation, Puertas Abiertas
- Lake County: North Coast Opportunities
- Mendocino County: Action Network, North Coast Opportunities
- Marin County: Canal Alliance, Buckelew Counseling Services, North Marin Community Services
- San Francisco County: Compass Family Services
"Kids have a lot of screen time these days—whether it's their computer, phone, or television—and it all adds up to a lot of sedentary time," said Martinez. "We're hoping these bikes inspire kids to be more active, refresh their minds, and explore their communities. We want them to feel excited, valued, and invested in with this gift."
About Redwood Credit Union
Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. With a mission to passionately serve the best interests of its Members, team members, and communities, RCU delivers many ways for its Members to save and build money through checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, digital banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, and more. Wealth management and investment services are available through CUSO Financial Services L.P., and insurance and auto-purchasing services are also offered through RCU Services Group (RCU's wholly owned subsidiary). RCU has more than $8 billion in assets and serves more than 445,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah. For more information, call 1 (800) 479-7928, visit redwoodcu.org, or follow RCU on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for news and updates.
